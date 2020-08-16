Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy kick Ballincollig to victory over Clonakilty

Cork Premier SFC: Ballincollig 2-17 Clonakilty 1-10

Ballincollig’s footballers got their championship campaign back on track with this 10-point win over Clonakilty.

Having lost to the Barrs first time out, Ballincollig needed to get a win here to keep alive their prospects of reaching the knockout stages.

Productive openings to either half had Ballincollig 1-15 to 0-7 clear after 43 minutes and while Clon made brief inroads into that deficit following a second yellow card to former Cork defender Noel Galvin, Ballincollig finished with a flourish, kicking 1-2 in injury-time to run out comfortable winners.

It was substitute Dara Dorgan who fired in Ballincollig’s second goal late on, his namesake Cian delivered their first earlier in the half from the penalty spot, but their standout performer of the second period was corner-forward Darren Murphy. He arched over four excellent points on the bounce between the 36th and 42nd minutes, adding to his first-half pair.

Ballincollig were 0-10 to 0-6 up at the break, the opening 30 minutes very much a half of two halves.

Ballincollig could do no wrong for the opening 11 minutes and led by 0-7 to 0-1 at the water break. The inside pair of Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy were on song early on, accounting for all but one of their opening seven white flags.

It was Clon, though, who took over in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents by 0-6 to 0-3. This was in marked contrast to their early struggles, the West Cork men not putting together their first attack until the eighth minute and not finding the target until the 15th minute.

Another positive start to the second-half set Ballincollig on their way and even though they had to play the last 20 minutes with 14 men, they were not to be caught.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees); D Murphy (0-6); D Dorgan (1-0); K Browne (0-2); S Kiely, C Kiely (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty: D O’Se (1-6, 1-0 pen, 0-4 frees); J Grimes, S McEvoy, S White, D O’Regan (0-1 each).

Ballincollig: J Gibbons; N Galvin, L Jennings, JP Murphy; S Murphy, C Moore, C Kiely; S Kiely, C O’Sullivan; K Browne, L Fahy, E Cooke; P Kelly, C Dorgan, D Murphy.

Subs: P O’Neill for Fahy (34 mins, inj); K Coleman for Browne (49); C O’Connell for Coleman (52, inj); D Dorgan for Cooke (53, inj).

Clonakilty: M White; E Deasy, D Lowney, M Shanley; D Murphy, T Clancy, C O’Donoghue; J Grimes, M Scally; R Mannix, S McEvoy, B White; B Ridgeway, D O’Se, S White.

Subs: J O’Mahony for O’Donoghue (17 mins); G Barry for Deasy (26); D O’Regan for B White, S Nagle for Mannix (both HT); B White for D Murphy (66, inj).

Referee: J Ryan (Macroom).