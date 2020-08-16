Millstreet beat Ballinora to ensure Cork IAFC progression

Sunday, August 16, 2020 - 14:56 PM
John O'Shea, Macroom

Cork IAFC: Millstreet 0-8 Ballinora 0-5

Millstreet emerged from a dour, tight championship struggle with three points to spare over Ballinora in the Intermediate A Football Championship encounter in Macroom on Saturday. 

It is their second win of the campaign and ensures the Duhallow men a place in the knockout phase of the intermediate grade.

Ballinora got the opening two scores through Darragh Corkery and a free by Neil Lordan and it took Millstreet 13 minutes to respind when 2019 Cork Minor All Ireland winner Darragh Cashman went on a good run, slotting over the bar with a fine curling effort.

The Mid-Cork side responded through an effort by Luke O’Donovan but Millstreet were to end the half well. A long-range free from Shane Hickey, followed by a well taken score by Colm O’Leary edged them into the lead, 0-4 to 0-3.

Neil Flahive extended the lead for Millstreet but Ballinora dug in and levelled with points from Lordan and a fine long-range free from Ben Ahern.

Millstreet though were to finish strongly, O’Leary pointing from play after some good link-up play the build-up, while Padraig Moynihan and Cashman edged them three clear at the death.

Scorers for Millstreet: S Hickey (0-2, frees), D Cashman, C O’Leary (0-2 each), P Moynihan, N Flahive (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballinora: N Lordan (0-2, frees) , B Ahern (free), L O’Donovan, D Corkery (0-1 each).

MILLSTREET: M O’Donovan; D Buckley, A Murphy, R Murphy; M Murphy, B O’Flynn, D Cashman; S Hickey, M Ellis; C O’Leary, P Moynihan, J Lenihan; J Broxton, N Flahive, D Kiely.

Sub: D Buckley for Broxton (38).

BALLINORA: J Conway; K O’Regan, T Forde, J O’Regan; G Forde, J Keohane, I Wycherley; J Lordan, M Lordan; L O’Donovan, D Corkery, N Lordan; A O’Neill, D Holmes, P Fitton.

Subs: B Ahern for O’Donovan (HT), A O’Shea for Keohane (50), C Lougheed for Corkery (58).

Referee: Eamonn Sheehy (Newcestown).

