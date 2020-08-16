14-man Dromtarriffe best in Duhallow derby with Ballydesmond

Cork IAFC: Dromtarriffe 2-10 Ballydesmond 0-9

Local bragging rights went to Dromtarriffe after they defeated Ballydesmond in this Cork Intermediate A football championship clash at Boherbue on Saturday.

Credit to the winners who had to play with 14 for 40 minutes after Mark O’Connor was sent off, with Ballydesmond and Cork star, Donncha O’Connor, also received his marching orders in second-half injury time.

Early scores from O’Connor and Niall Fleming put Ballydesmond in front, with Conor O’Callaghan pointing two frees to level it.

Adam Buckley put Dromtarriffe in front, with O’Connor scoring again, to make it 0-3 apiece with 29 minutes gone.

Michael Healy and O’Connor exchanged injury-time scores, to see it level at 0-4 each at half-time with the winners down to 14 by this stage.

Six minutes into the second half and a goal for Dromtarriffee was a huge score, with Cronin setting up O’Callaghan to give Denis Ring no chance of saving.

That put them three points up, but Ballydesmond fought back with two points from Fleming.

O’Callaghan and Evan Murphy kept a goal between the sides, before Darragh Moynihan scored to make it a two-point game with 47 minutes played.

Two O’Callaghan frees extended his side’s lead before a minor skirmish saw O’Connor receive a straight red card with time running out.

A number of stoppages in the second half saw 12 minutes of injury-time played and Dromtarriffee made the most of it. A shot by O’Callaghan was half-blocked and the dropping ball was punched home by Evan Murphy to put the result beyond doubt.

He added a point from a free, with Fleming getting the last score as Dromtarriffe took the points and the local bragging rights.

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: C O’Callaghan (1-6, 5f), E Murphy (1-2), A Buckley, M Healy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballydesmond: D O’Connor (0-4, 2 frees), N Fleming (0-4, 1 free), D Moynihan (0-1).

DROMTARRIFFE: G O’Keeffe; R Daly, S Howard, L McCabe; B Murphy, J Murphy, B O’Keeffe; A Buckley, M Healy; E Murphy, D O’Donoghue, M O’Connor; D O’Connor, S Cremin, Conor O’Callaghan.

Subs: J Buckley for D O’Donoghue (HT), T Howard for L McCabe (50), C O’Mahony for R Daly, O Dennehy for S Cronin, Con O’Callaghan for M Healy (all 63).

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; S O’Connor, D Kelly, C Linehan; T Howard, J Healy, Seán Murphy; S Kelly, K O’Connell; Shane Murphy, N Fleming, R Flynn; B Fleming, D O’Connor, D Moynihan.

Subs: Donal O’Connor for R Flynn (51), J O’Keeffe for B Fleming, P Breen for C Linehan (both 64).

Referee: Colm Maher (Buttevant).