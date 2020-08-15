Cronin shines as Nemo cruise into knockout phase

Cork Premier SFC

Nemo Rangers 2-17

Bishopstown 0-6

Nemo are through to the knockout stages of the county football championship, the 2019 winners comfortably dispatching the challenge of Bishopstown this evening.

Ahead by six at the break, Paul O’Donovan's side kicked on upon the change of ends and even though they lost Conor O’Donovan to a straight red card on 40 minutes, they continued to pull further and further clear of their opponents as the half wore on.

Mark Cronin was the standout forward of the second-half, his 1-2 burst between the 43rd and 46th minute effectively ending this game as a contest. His goal was a thing of beauty, the corner-forward pinging the ball into the top right corner of the net to leave the scoreline reading 2-11 to 0-5.

Ken O’Halloran’s 55th minute ‘45 was Bishopstown’s first point of the second half, as strong an indication as any as to the extent that they were under the thumb during the second half an hour. It was to prove their one and only score of the half.

Nemo led 1-8 to 0-5 at the break. It could have been more as Bishopstown goalkeeper Ken O’Halloran produced two excellent saves to deny Mark Cronin and Jack Horgan late in the first half.

O’Halloran was beaten on 22 minutes, centre-back Stephen Cronin put in the clear by a delightful Paul Kerrigan through ball, the Nemo defender keeping his cool when sliding the ball past the Bishopstown number one.

Cronin’s goal was part of an unanswered 1-5 from the county champions between the 11th and 22nd minute. Bishopstown had started the sprightlier, Dara Costelloe, Brain Clifford, and Odie Devlin (free) moving them 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after eight minutes. Nemo, however, took over thereafter, Luke Connolly and Kerrigan leading the way with a barrage of points.

Jamie O'Sullivan's mark, which temporarily halted Nemo’s scoring burst, was Bishopstown’s first point in 17 minutes. They would endure an even longer scoring drought in the second period.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly (0-8, 0-6 frees); M Cronin (1-4, 0-1 free); S Cronin (1-0); P Kerrigan (0-2); B Murphy, J Horgan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: K O’Halloran (0-1 ‘45), J O’Sullivan (0-1 mark), O Devlin (0-1 free), S Collins, D Costelloe, B Clifford (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: MA Martin; A Cronin, K Histon, B Cripps; K O’Donovan, S Cronin, J Horgan; P Morgan, J McDermott; B O’Driscoll, P Kerrigan, C O’Brien; M Cronin, L Connolly, C Horgan.

Subs: C O’Donovan for B O’Driscoll (HT); B Murphy for Morgan (50).

Bishopstown: K O’Halloran; D Quaid, J O’Sullivan, S O’Rourke; D Lester, M Power, E Byrne; P O’Flynn, J Murphy; B Clifford, E Deasy, D Costelloe; O Devlin, L O’Driscoll, S Collins.

Subs: N Gough for L O’Driscoll (22 mins); M Oakes for Devlin (HT); M Noonan for O’Sullivan (36); M Driscoll for Collins (51); J Costello for D Costelloe (60 mins).

Referee: D Murnane.