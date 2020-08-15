Frustrated Bantry bow out as Kiskeam prevail in tight tussle

Cork SAFC

Kiskeam 1-8 Bantry Blues 0-10

Bob Lester, Clondrohid

Two wins from two for dogged Kiskeam, but the Duhallow outfit were pushed all the way by Bantry Blues in this tough Cork SAFC clash in Clondrohid on Saturday with referee Robert Whelan issuing five black cards, four to the west Corkmen who were so unlucky not to at least share the spoils.

After looking so good in the opening half, when leading 1-5 to 0-5 at the break, Kiskeam soon felt Bantry’s second-half pressure as quick points from Rory Deane (free), the industrious Arthur Coakley and big Stephen Coughlan tied up the scores. It was a battle royal thereafter with just three more points enough to get Kiskeam over the line.

And even at the death, Kevin Coakley looked to have saved it for Bantry only for the linesman to rule out a point given by the umpire.

Kiskeam coach Neil Conway, from Dromcollogher, wasn’t too pleased afterwards. “We were sloppy all through the game really. Too many unforced errors upset our rhythm. It was a bit of a worry for us through the game for we had a lot of niggly injuries and we knew Bantry would be all out after losing their first game. If I thought we would win the game beforehand by half a point I would have taken it. We’ll prepare for Eire Óg now and try to top the group.”

Kiskeam were the better team in the opening half. They were strong as a unit with wing back Sean Meehan and wing forward Gene Casey on top of their games. Despite trailing to a Ruari Deane free after six minutes they soon took over after Gene Casey powered through for the only goal two minutes later after good work by Meehan and a couple of points from Tom O'Sullivan earned them a 1-2 to 0-2 lead after the opening quarter.

It got even better when Sean O’Sullivan added two more, the second following a fine save by Bantry keeper Mike Casey from the full-forward. Bantry were in trouble. Moving Deane back around midfield did improve their play as points from Arthur Coakley and Shane McSweeney got them back into the contest. But some poor shooting proved costly as Kiskeam enjoyed that three-point half time lead.

Those three quick Bantry points after the break set things up for a cracking contest as the west Cork men pushed hard for the edge. Adrian Carroll got Kiskeam’s noses in front again with a 41st-minute point but it was all square again thanks to Deane’s third free conversion entering the final quarter.

Bantry fought tooth and nail to outscore Kiskeam but a couple of Sean O’Sullivan points and three late black cards to Eoin O’Shea, Jack O’Neill and Stephen Coughlan did not help their cause as the tackles came flying in. Kiskeam’s Kieran O'Connor also saw black and although Deane made it a one point game again with his fourth converted free in the 52nd minute, they could not save the day with Kiskeam sub Thomas Casey almost snatching a second goal for his side at the death.

Scorers for Kiskeam: S. O’Sullivan (0-4, 0-1 free), G. Casey (1-0), T. O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-1 frees), A. Carroll (0-1).

Scorers for Bantry Blues: R. Deane (0-4, frees), A. Coakley (0-4, 0-1 free), S. McSweeney and S. Coughlan (0-1 each).

KISKEAM: A. Casey; J. O’Connor, D. Linehan, Michael Casey; S. Meehan, A.J. O’Connor, K. O’Connor (bc); T. Dennehy, A. Carroll; Maurice Casey, G. Casey, M. Herlihy; D. Scannell, S. O’ Sullivan, T. O’Sullivan.

Subs: D. FitzGerald for Scannell (43m), T. Casey for Carroll (45), E. O’Leary for M. Casey (54).

BANTRY BLUES: M. Casey: C. O’Leary, R. O’Mahony, T. Cronin; E. Minihane, B. Foley (bc), E. O’Shea (bc); S. O’Leary, S. Coughlan (bc); J. O’Neill (bc), D. Daly, K. Coakley; S. McSweeney, R. Deane, A. Coakley.

Sub: J. Casey for McSweeney (55).

Referee: R. Whelan (Aghada).