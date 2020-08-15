Austin Gleeson to play Waterford championship quarter-final after red card rescinded

Austin Gleeson to play Waterford championship quarter-final after red card rescinded
Mount Sion's Austin Gleeson is free to play after his red card was rescinded. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 09:02 AM
John Fogarty

Austin Gleeson is free to play for Mount Sion in tomorrow’s Waterford SHC quarter-final derby with De La Salle after his red card was rescinded.

The 2016 hurler and young hurler of the year was sent off in the second minute of his club’s second round defeat to Roanmore in Walsh Park last weekend.

Referee Thomas Walsh dismissed Gleeson after the high shoulder foul on Brian Nolan and Roanmore went on to win the game by 10 points.

Applying to the county’s hearings committee, Mount Sion contested the decision, which Walsh made after consulting with a linesman.

Gleeson had been in spectacular form for Mount Sion in their previous round game against Clonea when he scored eight points.

The overturn of Gleeson’s red card is the latest in a series of high-profile red cards that have been rescinded. 

In Cork, Glen Rovers’ Robert Downey and Bishopstown’s Ken O’Halloran successfully challenged their dismissals as did Portumna’s Joe Canning.

Mount Sion are hoping to claim their first senior county title in 14 years and reach their first final since 2014. 

However, standing in their way of making the last four this weekend are De La Salle who have reached two of the last three finals.

Read More

The Big Interview with Dan and Maurice Shanahan: Lismore's brothers in arms

More in this section

Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers - Cork County Premier Senior Football Championship Group B Round 1 Irish Examiner live GAA: Do-or-die for Mallow and a West Cork derby treat in Skibbereen
LC%20sfc3%2009 Newcestown's dedicated servants juggling the heaviest dual demands
James Stephens v O'Loughlin Gaels - Kilkenny County Senior Hurling League Group A Round 3 Kilkenny SHL: City spoils shared as O’Loughlin Gaels top group

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices