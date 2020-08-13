Covid-19 outbreaks in GAA and rugby clubs in Limerick 

A plethora of GAA and rugby clubs in Limerick are liaising with the HSE over contact tracing after a number of players tested positive for coronavirus.

Senior sources in GAA circles have said club and inter-county matches should be abandoned until next year.

A senior official at Claughaun GAA club said it has being trying to curb “panic” among its rank and file after the club went into lockdown when a player tested positive for the virus last weekend.

The player, who was showing no symptoms, only discovered he had the virus after undergoing a precautionary test while attending hospital for an injury sustained during a match last Sunday.

Secretary of Claughaun GAA, Gerry Hayes said: "Everybody is worried. It’s all a panic".

The player had recently togged out against opposition in the city, as well as the east and west of the county.

Claughaun said it had suspended “all club activities indefinitely, after careful consideration was given to correct procedures regarding self-isolation and efficient testing”.

“All close contacts have been notified and are following the designated protocol regarding testing and isolation."

Limerick rugby club, Shannon RFC, confirmed it is awaiting a test result for one of its players.

A Shannon spokeswoman said five more players tested negative in recent days.

“As a precaution" the club has postponed an underage summer camp involving its senior players.

Old Crescent RFC has also confirmed one of its tag rugby players has tested positive for the virus, and all matches have been postponed. It added it hoped to resume matches from August 19.

Co Clare club Cratloe has gone into lockdown after six players tested positive for coronavirus. It said thankfully all are recovering well.

Cratloe was notified of its first confirmed case on August 7 and there has been no club activity since.

A senior GAA source said public health should remain a priority over matches, and in the interests of safety, all the season should be abandoned.