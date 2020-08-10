GAA fans warned over live-stream scam

GAA fans have been warned about a live-streaming scam.

Knocknagree officials this morning posted a notice on social media which revealed that one of their matches was targeted by scammers.

The post on Twitter noted: “It seems to be a thing at the moment, that certain scumbags are claiming to live stream GAA matches including our own. DO NOT give these people your credit card details.”

🚨GAA SCAM ALERT !!!🚨

With a cap of 200 on all GAA games in the Republic of Ireland, more and more clubs are turning to live-streaming in an effort to allow their supporters to see matches.

Knocknagree PRO Patrick Hickey described the actions as “scurrilous” and he hopes that clubs in Cork will now be wary.

One of the websites purporting to live-stream GAA games.

“I heard yesterday that the Knocknagree v St Vincents game (a Cork Premier IFC match played three weeks ago) was up on YouTube. I knew straight away that something was wrong as we had done an audio commentary on Facebook Live but neither club had filmed the game.

“Anyway I logged onto YouTube and there were about five of six different options claiming to have the match. They had various bits of GAA footage as if to hint it was a teaser leading up to the main event. Eventually one of the likes took me to another professional-looking website outside of YouTube but when I was asked for personal details and credit card details I smelt a rat.

“This is a pretty scurrilous and nasty thing. You have a lot of older people turning to the likes of YouTube desperate to see their clubs in action and the big fear is that they will be duped out of money. I don’t think that we are alone in this. I saw a number of other games in the Cork Championships being advertised like this as well.”

He added: “Thankfully I haven’t heard of anyone who logged on and paid over the money but I think it was important for us to get that message out there so that other clubs in Cork and nationwide spread the word and warn people off it. Everyone has to be extremely vigilant about giving out their details.”

Officially sanctioned live-stream broadcasts have proven hugely popular in recent weeks, including the partnership between the Irish Examiner and the Cork County Board.