John Egan never forgets hisBishopstown GAA roots  

GAA cornerbacks around Cork (and fans of Sheffield United) can rest easy - John Egan is not returning to Bishopstown just yet.

The club’s official twitter account released a picture of one of their most famous sons on Sunday night looking fit and trim in a corner forward’s jersey. Beneath was the message: “Breaking News! New addition to our starting team for tomorrow nights Junior A Football Championship v @PassageGAA” Bishopstown PRO Diarmuid Vaughan was delighted with the interest that the tweet had generated within hours of being posted.

“After everything that he has achieved in the Premier League and with the Republic of Ireland, he is still the same John Egan. He is such a lovely unassuming guy.

“He is on holiday at the moment before a return to pre-season with Sheffield United on Saturday. John comes up to the club every time that he is at home.” Vaughan continued: “He played with Bishopstown up to 2008 when he moved to Sunderland. He has a huge connection with the club - would you believe he was up watching senior hurling training last Tuesday. And of course his father managed us to our first senior county final back in 2002.” Vaughan explained the tongue in cheek reference to a football comeback: “I’m also the club’s junior manager and I was trying all in my power to get him to tog off for our Junior A Football Championship game against Passage on Monday night! His agent must have the phone turned off.”