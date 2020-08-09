Waterford SHC: Austin Gleeson sent off as Roanmore take city spoils

Austin Gleeson received a straight red card for Mount Sion as Roanmore earned the bragging rights in the city derby at a sweltering Walsh Park on Sunday (2-21 to 0-17).

A high challenge on Brian Nolan in front of the stand saw the Waterford star exit the fray after just two minutes. Referee Thomas Walsh consulted with his linesman before he flashed the red card.

Gleeson is now ruled out of next weekend's quarter-final with De La Salle.

Goals from Shane and Billy Nolan secured top spot in Group B for Peter Queally’s side. Billy Nolan notched 1-8 while Paul O’Sullivan struck six points from play.

With an extra man, Roanmore raced into a 1-7 to 0-3 lead after 12 minutes. Emmet O’Toole supplied Shane Nolan who whipped to the net. Eight Martin O’Neill points for Sion (five frees, two from play and a 65) cut the deficit to one at the break (1-10 to 0-12).

O’Neill finished on 11 but Roanmore roared to victory in the second period. O’Sullivan sent over four points before Billy Nolan’s shot squirmed under Ian O’Regan with six minutes left.

Lismore knocked 14-man Dungarvan for six at Fraher Field on Sunday night to set up a quarter-final clash with western rivals Abbeyside.

Ray Barry bagged a hat trick, super-sub Oisin O’Gorman goaled twice and Jack Prendergast also netted for the black and amber in a 6-18 to 4-19 victory. Former Waterford senior Barry shot 3-2 from play at full-forward while speedsters Jack Prendergast and Cartach Daly also caught the eye. Maurice Shanahan wasn’t among the goals on this occasion but he did total 10 points (nine from placed balls).

On the losing side, Johnny Burke bagged 1-8 (six frees), Patrick Curran shot 2-4 from play and Gavin Crotty also raised a green flag for the Blues. Kealan Daly was dismissed on two yellow cards for Dungarvan ten minutes from time. Spectators stood on the top of vans to catch a glimpse of this see-saw contest.

Lismore’s five-point win also sent Fourmile through to the last eight where they will face defending champions Ballygunner.

Goalkeeper Shaun O'Brien was the star as De La Salle defeated fourteen-man Abbeyside 3-15 to 1-15 at Walsh Park on Saturday night.

O'Brien saved a penalty from Abbeyside netminder Stephen Enright and then buried one in the top corner at the other end as Salle sealed top spot in Group D.

Jack Fagan and Kevin Moran also found the net for the Gracedieu outfit. Maurice Power was sent off in the fifth minute for Abbeyside on a straight red card after an off the ball incident. Mark Ferncombe sent over seven second-half points for the Villagers while Neil Montgomery got 1-2.

Ballygunner are 35 games unbeaten after an eleven-point win against near-neighbours Passage at a sun-drenched Walsh Park on Saturday (2-20 to 0-15).

Goals either side of half time by Mikey Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson proved decisive for the champions. Pauric Mahony was lead marksman with nine points but he pulled up with a back injury in the second half.

"It's a muscle spasm in his back," explained Gunners'boss Darragh O'Sullivan. "He's had that before. When we played Abbeyside in a county final two years ago, he was doubtful with that exact same injury and we got him through it. Hopefully, it's one of those things that we'll be able to patch up and get him out on the field next week."

He admitted that it's a worry ahead of next week. "That's the nature of the competition we're in at the moment, matches are coming week on week. Everyone is going to have to deal with that. All teams are going to carry niggles from here on in. It's going to be the strength of the panels that's going to pull through."

Waterford SHC quarter-finals: Roanmore v Passage, Lismore v Abbeyside, Ballygunner v Fourmilewater, De La Salle v Mount Sion