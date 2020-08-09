Galway SHC: Turloughmore impress but Joe Canning's Portumna drop a grade

Captain Daithi Burke led from the front as Turloughmore, bidding for their first Galway hurling title since 1985, laid down a marker as they qualified for the quarter-finals with a comprehensive 1-21 to 0-11 win over an Oranmore/Maree side managed by double All-Ireland winner Gerry McInerney.

Burke, having helped Corofin get the defence of their football title off to a winning start last weekend, was outstanding in midfield for a Turloughmore side strongly fancied to challenge St Thomas’ bid for a third title in a row.

Turloughmore led by 0-12 to 0-4 at the break with Sean Linnane impressing as well and the win was sealed by a goal from sub Ronan Badger against a disappointing Oranmore/Maree side who had opened with a win over neighbours Clarinbridge.

They will now face Liam Mellows, runners-up for the past two years having lifted the title in 2017, to decide which of them advances after Louis Mulqueen’s side bounced back from an opening defeat to relegate Clarinbridge to Senior B with a 2-16 to 0-13 win.

Aonghus Callanan and Conor Hynes got the goals for Liam Mellows, who led by 1-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Four-time All-Ireland champions Portumna have also been relegated to Senior B after finishing with 13 men for the second game in a row when they went down by 4-21 to 1-18 to Castlegar.

Joe Canning’s red card from the loss to Sarsfields was rescinded and he got their only goal from a free but they conceded four goals for the second game in a row after Ivan Canning and captain Ronan O’Meara were sent off. Eoin Concannon got two goals for Castlegar before getting sent off but goals from Sean Neary and Jack Coyne sealed the win.

A goal from Cathal Mannion helped Ahascragh/Fohenagh finished strongly for their second win and a place in the knockout stages when they defeated Kilnadeema/Leitrim by 2-20 to 1-19, with John Finnerty getting their opening goal.

Second-half goals from David Earls and Brian Concannon helped Killimordaly score an impressive 2-19 to 0-13 win over Beagh, while two goals from Cianan Fahy in the opening half and one from Liam Forde after the restart saw Ardrahan defeat Athenry by 3-21 to 0-18.

Aiden Helebert was superb with placed balls, shooting 0-14 as Gort, with former Galway manager Matt Murphy in charge, defeated neighbours Kinvara by 1-21 to 0-14. Gort goalkeeper Kris Finnegan produced a stunning save from a penalty to deny Galway vice-captain Conor Whelan.

Sub Sean Callanan was the hero for Mullagh as his injury-time goal snatched a 1-14 to 0-15 win over Padraig Pearses, while a goal from a tight angle by Ronan Murphy was decisive as Tommy Larkins scored their second win when they defeated Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry by 1-11 to 0-10.

Conor Cooney shot 0-14 as champions St Thomas booked a quarter-final spot on Friday when they defeated Sarsfields by 0-22 to 1-18, while a brace of goals from Jamie Ryan helped Craughwell defeat Ballinderreen by 2-24 to 4-11.