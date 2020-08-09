Kilkenny SHL: O’Loughlin Gaels showcase their devastating firepower in win over Ballyhale Shamrocks

O’Loughlin Gaels showed their Kilkenny senior hurling credentials with an impressive nine-point win (2-21 to 0-18) over All-Ireland champions, Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Two second-half goals did the trick for the city side, who came from a point behind at the break (0-9 to 0-8) to quickly take control of the clash at UPMC Nowlan Park.

They went close, forcing two good saves from Shamrocks guardian Dean Mason, before Jack Nolan made the breakthrough in the 35th minute to shoot the Gaels into the lead (1-10 to 0-11). A second goal for the city side, coming in the final quarter through Conor Kelly, helped push them further ahead. With Eoin O’Shea and Mark Bergin in fine scoring form they never let Shamrocks get back into the reckoning.

Two Jason Cleere goals proved vital as Bennettsbridge condemned Danesfort to their second loss in the league. Cleere converted two penalties as the ’Bridge beat a Richie Hogan-led ’Fort by 3-16 to 1-17.

With Hogan to the fore – he scored six points in the first half alone – Danesfort exploded into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead with little more than 10 minutes on the clock. Bennettsbridge took a little longer to get going but fired themselves into the game when Kevin Brennan goaled midway through the half.

With Liam Blanchfield growing in influence, the ’Bridge pressed on. A foul on Blanchfield gave Bennettsbridge their first penalty. When Cleere finished it to the net they were 2-4 to 0-7 in front. It was a lead they wouldn’t lose, going in six ahead at the interval (2-9 to 0-9).

The leaders took a big step towards victory when Cleere netted his second penalty, again awarded for a foul on Blanchfield, soon after the restart. While Richie and Paddy (1-1) Hogan kept battling, the gap was too great to close.

James Stephens made it two wins from two but had to work hard to get past Tullaroan in a 0-22 to 0-18 victory.

In a close-fought game, the sides were locked at 0-11 apiece in Callan – they had been level on four occasions in the opening quarter. The game remained tight after the restart but once James Stephens found their range, they opened a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. They were four points in front going into the last 10 minutes (0-18 to 0-14), an advantage they held until the final whistle.

Dicksboro are top of the standings in Group B after they picked up their second win of the league.

Shane Stapleton was the man of the hour as the city side beat Graigue-Ballycallan by 0-24 to 0-13.

In a game where they shared the scores around freely, Dicksboro led by 0-13 to 0-7 at half-time. Stapleton, who ended his day with 0-10 (seven frees) was one of eight players to raise white flags in the half. All seven of Graigue’s first-half points came from Sean Ryan, only one coming from play.

The ’Boro continued to raise their game in the second half, pulling further away thanks to scores from Stapleton (0-3), Aaron Brennan, and Eoin Fennelly. By the midway stage, they were nine points to the good (0-19 to 0-10) and well on their way to victory.

An inspirational performance from Michael Murphy helped Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) climb into second place in Group B.

Murphy claimed 1-11 as the ’Comer men grabbed their first win of the campaign with a 3-16 to 1-13 win over Clara at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Murphy’s goal, a penalty, was one of three which arrived in nine second-half minutes - Jack Buggy and Jamie Holohan hit the others – as the winners took control and never let go.

It was a triple blow for Clara, who started well and took an early lead thanks to James Bergin’s 16th-minute goal (1-3 to 0-4) but a dogged ’Comer fought back to take a two-point lead by the break (0-10 to 1-5). Despite missing Conor Fogarty, they impressed throughout, picking up their first win after last week’s draw with Mullinavat.

It’s now two draws from two for Mullinavat, who were forced to share the spoils with the Rower-Inistioge.

The Rower looked to be heading for victory when points from Kevin Murphy and Pat Lyng put them three clear going into the final five minutes (0-17 to 1-11). However, the ’Vat charged right back, stringing together four unanswered points through Michael Malone, Mark Mansfield, and Ger Malone (2) to edge in front with the game in injury-time.

Just when it looked like they had done enough to get the win, the Rower rallied. One last score, a David Kelly free deep into additional time, saw his side recover to grab a 0-18 to 1-15 draw and earn their first point of the league.

The final round of league games will be played this weekend. The big clash will be the city derby between James Stephens and O’Loughlin Gaels in UPMC Nowlan Park on Friday. With both sides locked on four points apiece, the winners will be guaranteed a place in the league final.