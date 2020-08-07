GAA fixtures postponed in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly amid local lockdown

The first major challenge to the revised GAA season has manifested in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly postponing their games for the next two weeks.

Although Government advice appears to suggest games in the three locked-down counties over the next two weeks can go ahead providing they are playing behind closed doors, the county boards have confirmed no matches will throw in this weekend.

Confusingly, “inter-county training (max. 15 people) and fixtures may continue behind closed doors”. The GAA has already ordered that there be no inter-county training until September 14.

All three boards have stated this weekend’s matches will not take place after Laois and Offaly had earlier on Friday received direction from Croke Park that the games could go ahead. In Kildare, four senior hurling championship matches were set to be played, as well as four senior football fixtures in Offaly, while a series of football championship matches were down for decision in Laois.

With the lockdowns due to last at least two weeks, the three Leinster counties now face difficulty in concluding their championships. The Kildare senior hurling and football finals are scheduled for September 26/27 and October 3/4 respectively, the Laois senior deciders are September 26/27 (football) and October 3/4 (hurling), and Offaly has the tighter timeframe with football and hurling finals organised for September 20 and 27 respectively.

There remains the possibility the counties could push the latter stages of their championships, if not their finals, back to October - the exclusive window for club fixtures ends on October 11. Laois have previously floated the idea of delaying their senior football final until after the county team exits the straight knock-out All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Racing is still permitted to take place behind closed doors. There are meetings in The Curragh on Sunday and next Friday.