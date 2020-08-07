Watch live: Bride Rovers meet Fr O'Neill’s in top-of-the-table Senior A clash

Our coverage starts from 7.10pm tonight, with Mark Landers joining commentator Colm O'Connor
Senior A contenders Bride Rovers and Fr O’Neills meet at Páirc Uí Rinn after getting off to a flying start in Group C

Friday, August 07, 2020 - 19:00 PM

This weekend's Irish Examiner coverage of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Hurling Championships begins with a mouth-watering duel between two East Cork sides tonight. 

Senior A contenders Bride Rovers and Fr O’Neill’s meet at Páirc Uí Rinn after getting off to a flying start in Group C with respective wins over Ballymartle and Kilworth.

Our coverage starts from 7.10pm tonight, with Mark Landers joining commentator Colm O'Connor ahead of the 7.30pm throw-in. 

You can read Eoghan Cormican's interview with O'Neill’s joint-manager Dave Colbert here, with news of Ger Millerick and John Barry being ruled out of the game.

And here's Eoghan's preview of tonight's contest:

SAHC Group C: Bride Rovers v Fr O’Neill’s, Páirc Uí Rinn (C McAllister), 7.30pm.

Both sides are buoyed by their opening round wins. Indeed, whoever claims the spoils here will put one foot in the knockout stages. Bride Rovers were never in trouble against Ballymartle and given they were one of the teams to lose their seat at the top table when the senior grade was split in two, you’d imagine their ambitions stretch far beyond simply making it out of Group C. William Finnegan, Brian Roche, Paddy O’Flynn, and Daniel Dooley will keep the opposition defence busy.

Verdict: Bride Rovers 

Come back to irishexaminer.com/sport/gaa tomorrow evening again for a double-bill of games. 

First up, Des Curran and Mark Landers will be in Mourneabbey for the Premier IHC meeting of Castlelyons and Blarney (6pm), with plenty of inter-county and fresh talent on show for the Cork senior management to be keeping an eye on – including former Cork minor skipper, Blarney’s Shane Barrett, so impressive against Inniscarra last weekend. 

Then, the pick of the weekend’s Premier SHC ties is Douglas and Sarsfields (7.45pm), with Colm O’Connor and Ger Cunningham providing commentary from Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Douglas blew hot and cold before seeing off Ballyhea last Saturday while Sars were impressive in defeating Midleton in the so-called group of death.

Fr O’Neill’s down two regulars against Bride Rovers

