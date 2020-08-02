Cork Premier IHC Group A: Brown dismissal proves cost as Aghada defeat Youghal 

With the sides level entering the final quarter, Youghal were reduced to 14 men with the dismissal of Kyle Brown and his departure would prove costly
Aghada's Michael Russell evades the challenge from Youghal's Ollie Dempsey during the Co Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship match in Killeagh. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 22:38 PM
John Bohane

Aghada 1-19 Youghal 2-11 

Aghada produced a powerful final surge to defeat local rivals Youghal in this Cork PIHC game in Killeagh on Sunday evening.

With the sides level entering the final quarter, Youghal were reduced to 14 men with the dismissal of Kyle Brown and his departure would prove costly. 

Aghada scored six points in the closing minutes to snatch a crucial win and leave Youghal playing catch up entering the second phase of games next weekend.

Aghada were inspired to victory by ace centre forward William Leahy who produced a great display. The talented forward was unerring from set-pieces, while his link-up play with John Looney was a key factor in their triumph. 

Youghal contributed immensely to a very exciting and competitive East Cork derby. They will approach their next game against Courcey Rovers with confidence.

The game started at an unrelenting pace with both sides trading points in the opening minutes. Aghada moved two points clear after six minutes following points from star duo  Leahy and  Looney. Aghada moved three points clear after nine minutes with their key pair continuing to lead the way

Youghal reduced the deficit to two points after 14 minutes following successive points from Bill Cooper and Brett Moloney. Aghada continued to impress however with  sharp movement and incisive build up play. 

Aghada held a three point lead after 18 minutes following another score from William Leahy. Aghada extended their advantage  in the 25th minute when John Looney netted from close range after good play from Charlie Terry. The response from Youghal was immediate however as they struck 1-1 within a minute. Ollie Dempsey struck a fine point before Brett Moloney netted following an emphatic drive.

Aghada concluded the scoring in the opening half with a Cian Fleming point moving them two points clear at the interval, 1-10 to 1-8.

Youghal started the second half brightly as Cork senior star Cooper thundered into proceedings. The centre forward struck 1-1 in a two minute period which moved his side two points clear after 36 minutes. Aghada inspired by Leahy quickly levelled proceedings which set up a great finale.

Scorers for Aghada: W Leahy (0-12, 9 frees), J Looney (1-3), C Fleming, A Berry, J O’Hanlon, A Stafford (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Youghal: B Moloney (1-5, 4 frees), B Cooper (1-2), P Kirk (0-2), O Dempsey, N Roche (0-1 each).

AGHADA: C O’Shea; D Rice, J O’Donoghue, E Leahy; T Hartnett, M Russell, A Stafford; A Berry, J McDonnell; J Looney, W Leahy, C Fleming, C Terry, P O’Neill, D Creedon.

Subs: J O’Hanlon for D Creedon (30), K O’Hanlon for C Terry (50).

YOUGHAL: R Cunningham; J Cooper, C Spillane, M Farrell; K Brown, A Frahill O’Connor, B O’Sullivan; N Roche, J O’Mahony; C O’Mahony, B Cooper, P Kirk; R Coady, B Moloney, O Dempsey.

Subs: A Joyce for R Coady (30), C Walsh for A Joyce (inj, 51).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers)

