Donegal SFC: Glenfin spring a surprise as big names post landslide wins

The big names and fancied sides all posted resounding wins on the opening weekend of the Donegal SFC.

St Eunan’s of Letterkenny, Glenties’ Naomh Conaill, Kilcar, and Gaoth Dobhair all had landslide victories.

On Friday night, St Eunan’s were 0-15 to 1-5 winners in Bundoran, with Niall O’Donnell and his brother Shane kicking three points for the visitors, whilst another sibling, Conor, kicked two scores. Jamie Brennan was the Bundoran goalscorer.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, last year’s county champions Naomh Conaill hammered Milford 3-20 to 0-6 with Dermot Molloy, Charlie McGuinness, and Ultan Doherty grabbing goals.

Kilcar cruised to victory over Termon, on a 4-24 to 0-7 scoreline, with Ryan McHugh, Stephen McBrearty Conor Doherty, and Michael Hegarty all finding the net.

Then, Sunday in Donegal Town, Gaoth Dobhair, the 2018 Ulster champions, eased off the mark with a 2-17 to 0-7 success. Kevin Cassidy and Odhran MacNiallais scored a goal in each half for the team managed by Mervyn O’Donnell.

St Michael’s got off and running with a splendid start on Friday night, with Donegal midfielder Michael Langan scoring a goal in the 10th second against Glenswilly, who saw Michael Murphy denied from the penalty spot in the second half by Oisin Cannon. Two goals from Colin McFadden in the final quarter sealed a 3-5 to 0-8 win in Dunfanaghy.

Glenfin produced the surprise of the weekend, when they left Killybegs with a fine 1-12 to 1-6 victory. Hugh McFadden, the Donegal midfielder, was taken off on the quarter-hour mark due to a hamstring injury and the away team took full advantage. Gerard Ward kicked eight points, seven of which came from frees, and Ross Marley scored the Glenfin goal. Paul Cunningham found the net in the second half for Killybegs.

There were also wins for St Naul’s, last year’s IFC winners, 1-14 to 1-13, against Dungloe with Barry Rose scoring the winner in Mountcharles in injury time and last night at Ballybofey, Donegal corner-forward Oisin Gallen scored 1-4 as MacCumhaill’s pipped Ardara 1-10 to 1-9.