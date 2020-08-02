Newtownshandrum reel off final 11 points in astonishing comeback win over Bishopstown

Cork PSHC Group B: Newtownshandrum 0-21 Bishopstown 1-15

Newtownshandrum staged a remarkable comeback to overturn an eight-point deficit in the final quarter of this hugely entertaining Group B Cork Premier SHC clash.

Bishopstown had hit 1-2 without reply - Mark Driscoll getting the goal - to lead by 1-15 to 0-10 on the three-quarter mark, but they would not score for the remainder of the contest as their opponents reeled off 11 points without reply to run out three-point winners.

Sub Dermot McCarthy hit three points as they closed the gap to the minimum one minute into second-half stoppages, with another replacement Jerry O’Mahony responsible for providing the equaliser.

Cork senior Tim O’Mahony fired them in front on 64 minutes and their lead was doubled thanks to Jamie Coughlan’s sixth free of the afternoon, Bishopstown ‘keeper Ken O’Halloran sent off for his challenge on Coughlan which brought about the free.

Bishopstown, with the aid of the breeze in the opening half, led by 0-12 to 0-9 at the break. The Murray brothers at midfield, Brian and Thomas, were responsible for over half of Bishopstown’s first-half tally. Brian hit four from play, Thomas with one less, again all from play.

The sides were level at 0-5 apiece after 16 minutes, but Bishopstown pushed on thereafter, their lead stretching to five on 29 minutes. Jamie Coughlan struck two late frees to close the gap somewhat, Newtownshandrum with six different scorers in the opening half an hour.

Theirs was truly an astonishing comeback in the second half.

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (0-6, 0-6 frees); D McCarthy (0-4); P O’Sullivan, T O’Mahony, C O’Brien, C Griffin (0-2 each); M Thompson, J Twomey, J O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: P Cronin (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65); B Murray (0-4); T Murray (0-3); M Driscoll (1-0); D Lester, D Quaid (0-1 each).

Newtownshandrum: J Bowles; D Guiney, K O’Sullivan, M Ryan; M Thompson, C Twomey, P O’Sullivan; C O’Brien, D Hawe; J Lane, T O’Mahony, D O’Connor; J Geary, C Griffin, J Coughlan.

Subs: D McCarthy for Hawe (35 mins); S Griffin for Geary (40); J Twomey for Thompson (42); J O’Mahony for O’Connor (59).

Bishopstown: K O’Halloran; E Byrne, B Murphy, S Murphy; S O’Neill, J O’Sullivan, D Lester; T Murray, B Murray; J Scally, P Cronin, S Lordan; C O’Hora, M Driscoll, D Quaid.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for Lordan, C Hegarty for Quaid (both 54 mins).

Referee: J Larkin.