Glen Rovers put rivals on notice as they power past St Finbarr’s

Glen Rovers 3-20 St Finbarr’s 0-15

Glen Rovers sent out a serious statement of intent for the summer ahead with this 14-point drubbing of rivals St Finbarr’s.

Richie Kelleher’s side - beaten finalists last year - played with 14 men from the 23rd minute onwards, but they were never in trouble during this one-sided Group C fixture, the first game played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh since March 1.

Their dominance is captured in the fact that they outscored St Finbarr’s 2-9 to 0-7 while operating with a man less.

Despite playing into a stiffish breeze in the opening half, the Glen led 1-12 to 0-11 at the break, but neither the scoreline nor Patrick Horgan’s first exhibition of point-scoring post-lockdown was the main talking point to emerge from the opening half an hour.

Conversation, instead, was focused on the straight red card shown to Glen Rovers half-back Robert Downey for an off the ball challenge on Eoin Keane after the latter had split the posts.

Glen Rovers' Patrick Hogan and Glen O'Connor of St Finbarrs. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

The Barrs trailed 1-11 to 0-8 at the time of Downey’s dismissal, but they seized momentum thereafter and hit three of the final four points of the half to leave the interval scoreline reading 1-12 to 0-11 in favour of the Glen.

The winners thrice led by seven during an opening half where Patrick Horgan struck five points, four of which were from open play. Luke Horgan and Liam Coughlan also got on the scoresheet, both men sniping a pair of points.

Rather fittingly, it was Simon Kennefick who got their opening goal after only five minutes. Kennefick is a grandson of the late great Christy Ring, an image of the latter featuring on the new Glen Rovers shirt worn for the first time here to mark 100 years since Ring’s birth.

Kennefick was again at the centre of proceedings at the beginning of the second-half, the corner-forward bagging a second goal to put a sizable dent in the Barrs’ comeback bid.

There followed points from Patrick Horgan (two frees), Dean Brosnan, and Liam Coughlan to stretch the Glen’s advantage out to 2-16 to 0-12. It was now game over.

Glen Rovers' Simon Kennefick breaks from St Finbarrs John Neville to scores the opening goal during the Co-Op Stores Cork PSHC at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Twelve minutes of the second-half had elapsed before St Finbarr’s added to their first-half tally, Aidan Fitzpatrick’s charges shooting a number of frustrating wides. It didn't get any better for them between there and the finish.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (1-9, 0-5 frees); S Kennefick (2-1); L Coughlan (0-3); L Horgan, D Noonan (0-2 each); C Dorris, S Tynan (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: E Finn (0-5, 0-3 frees); D Cahalane (0-3, 0-1 free); E Keane, B Hennessy (0-2 each); B Hayes, B Beckett, C Keane (0-1 each).

Glen Rovers: Cathal Hickey; Adam Lynch, David Dooling, Calvin Healy; Robert Downey, Brian Moylan, David Noonan; Adam O’Donovan, Donal Cronin; Dean Brosnan, Patrick Horgan, Luke Horgan; Simon Kennefick, Conor Dorris, Liam Coughlan Subs: S Tynan for Dorris (56).

St Finbarr’s: Shane Hurley; Cian Walsh, Ian Burns, John Neville; Glenn O’Connor, Eoin Keane, Damien Cahalane; Billy Hennessy, Eoin Finn; Colm Keane, Brian Hayes, Bill Beckett; Conor Cahalane, Robert O’Mahony, Stephen Sherlock.

Subs: J Cahalane for Beckett (39); E Twomey for C Keane (47).

Referee: C McAllister.