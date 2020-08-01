Cork Premier SHC: Late rally sees Blackrock hold on for impressive win

Blackrock 2-16 Erin’s Own 2-12

Blackrock, who led by 11 points midway through the first-half, made extremely hard work of getting over the line in this Group B Cork premier SHC clash.

Two late Alan Connolly frees and a white flag from sub Robbie Cotter were crucial for the winners in finally killing off their opponents’ brave second-half fightback.

Erin’s Own were largely reliant on Eoghan Murphy dead-ball efforts throughout the second period, but they never allowed their opponents out of sight and when sub Alan Bowen found himself unmarked inside the cover on 50 minutes, his low shot went in off the post to narrow the deficit to one, 2-12 to 2-11.

Crucially, though, Erin’s Own were unable to get back on level terms between there and the finish.

Blackrock were 2-8 to 1-6 ahead at the break, a lead they might not have been overly satisfied with given their advantage stood at 11 points after 21 minutes. Their lead swelled into double-digit numbers following Alan Connolly’s goal, the scoreline showing the Rockies 2-8 to 0-3 in front.

The full-forward’s green flag capped a 1-5 unanswered burst from the 2018 county finalists.

Erin’s Own, who were all at sea during the opening stages, enjoyed the upper hand as the first-half drew to a close, Martin Bowen’s side hitting 1-3 without reply.

Robbie O’Flynn - their standout performer of the opening half - was responsible for two of those three points, with Maurice O’Carroll flicking to the net an Eoghan Murphy free.

It meant Erin’s Own had a cause to fight for upon the change of ends, but they were unable to fully reel in their opponents.

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (1-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65); Ciaran Cormack (1-1); T Deasy (0-2); K O’Keeffe, S Murphy, D O’Farrell, R Cotter (0-1 each).

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65); R O’Flynn (0-4); M O’Carroll, A Bowen (1-0 each); J O’Carroll (0-2); R Twomey (0-1).

Blackrock: Gavin Connolly; Gary Norrig, Jamie Ryan, Richie Laide; Cathal Cormack, John Cashman, Daniel Meaney; Stephen Murphy, David Farrell; Shane O’Keeffe, Ciaran Cormack, Mark O’Keeffe; Tadhg Deasy, Alan Connolly, Kevin O’Keeffe.

Subs: R Cotter for Ciaran Cormack (51 mins); John O’Sullivan for K O’Keeffe (53).

Erin’s Own: Shay Bowen; Cian O’Connor, Cormac Dooley, Shane Murphy; Cathal O’Mahony, James O’Flynn, James O’Carroll; Sean Kelly, Dara Twomey; Robbie O’Flynn, Sam Guilfoyle, Ronan Twomey; Cathal Lenihan, Maurice O’Carroll, Eoghan Murphy.

Subs: Kieran Murphy for R Twomey, Steven Horgan for D Twomey (both 25 mins); Stephen Cronin for Guilfoyle (38); Alan Bowen for Lenihan (45).

Referee: C O’Regan.