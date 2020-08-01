Dairygold’s deal with Cork GAA ‘a natural fit’

Dairygold chief executive Jim Woulfe has described their new deal with Cork GAA as a ‘natural fit’ for his company.

Co-Op Superstores - the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative - was earlier this week announced as the title sponsor of the Cork hurling championships.

The agreement continues Dairygold’s powerful links with the GAA in Munster - the company is also title sponsor of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior League.

Mr Woulfe explained the reasoning behind the agreement: “There is a huge affinity and a huge link-up between the Co-Operative movement and the GAA. Being a rural-based business, our members, our shareholders, our customers, and our suppliers as well as being agricultural orientated are really sporting orientated people.

Hurling, in particular, is one of the key games, and key attractions, amongst the communities. So from that point of view, it was like a natural fit between the GAA membership and the Co-operative membership.

“So we are putting something back to our customers but in a different guise.” He also welcomed the new partnership between the Co-Op Superstores and the Irish Examiner for the live streaming of matches in the competition in the weeks ahead.

“Live streaming is new to us and it is new to GAA supporters as well and it has huge connectivity not just within Cork and Ireland but in terms of a global reach.

“We were very impressed with the Irish Examiner’s broadcasting of the Munster Senior League, which we sponsored, and if you like that was the trial period for all of this.

“When the opportunity arose to partner with the Irish Examiner, there is no better media platform from a sporting point of view.” Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy described the sponsorship of the hurling championships as “a very exciting partnership, and particularly welcome this year as we launch our new county championship structure.

The Co-Op Superstores brand has roots in almost every community across our county and is a particularly fitting sponsor for our county hurling championships.

"I look forward to a hugely exciting and attractive programme of games ahead and it is fantastic to have Co-Op Superstores on board with us. My thanks to everyone involved in making this happen.”