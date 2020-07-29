David Brady: I'd have no issue if Mayo exit All-Ireland due to coronavirus

David Brady would have no problem if his native Mayo were removed from the Championship later this year because of a coronavirus case.

The former midfielder is adamant that safety must be the priority and because of the tight timeframe he reckons a team may be forced to stand down should somebody inside the camp test positive for the disease.

“I think it’s so vital that we get the club championship and county championship run in the safest environment we could ask for,” says Brady. “I wouldn’t bat an eyelid whether it’s my own county or any other county that is deemed not a threat to other teams but their own team because of that close proximity of somebody having Covid internally in a team.

“I don’t think there is any place for that team in a championship for the safety of their team-mates rather than the teams who are going to be playing, to be honest.”

Brady would like to see the GAA at central level conduct a review of how the guidelines and restrictions have been followed by the various counties over the last two weekends of club action.

“I think Croke Park should have an official review of all county boards to take the learnings from it. The one lesson we can’t learn is ‘yes, somebody did have Covid and they subsequently went on to spread it to team-mates’. At the end of the day, it’s not really about team-mates. You have to go home after playing a club game and that risk then is spread to your family and further afield in your close network.”

Brady welcomed the Mayo County Board’s decision on Monday to implement the recommendations of the financial review undertaken by Mazars. Similar to the investigation conducted by the same company into Galway’s financial affairs, areas that require attention include procure to pay cycle, gates, credit card management, treasury management, expense claim management, ticketing, sponsorship, and fundraising activities.

“If (fundraiser) Tim O’Leary didn't call out for more governance and oversight, would it have ever happened? We don't know. I do think it brought the need. You need that structure and oversight in any corporation, especially in a county board that is turning as much money and has as much money being spent. I think it’s excellent.

“I know that a lot of people attached to the county board and some of the people involved, and I know the new treasurer at the minute and they were very instrumental in bringing that class and calibre of people onto the thing in terms of ethics and oversight. So yeah, I definitely welcome it.”

Former senator and ex-Galway football sponsor Pádraig Ó Ceidigh, who is also a member of the GAA's board of directors, is chairman of Mayo’s new audit and risk committee.

Brady also spoke about the late Jack Charlton’s affection for his native Ballina where he had a holiday home and loved to fish in the River Moy's Ridge Pool.

He recalls the homecoming after Stephenites’ All-Ireland club final win in 2005: “We came to the start, crossing the Railway Station. You go Childers Heights, Moy Heights, and I do remember us looking at each other. The bus had stopped, there was a lot of guys who lived on that street, in that area. And there was himself, Jack, standing and at 6ft6in he stood out. He had his peak cap on him, the big happy head on him, waving a flag, welcoming us home as All-Ireland club champions.”

* David Brady features in the second Toughest Summer webisode that will be available on AIB’s YouTube channel from 1pm on Thursday 30th July at www.youtube.com/aib.