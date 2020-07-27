Cork GAA ink hurling sponsorship deal with Dairygold Co-Op Superstores

Cork GAA ink hurling sponsorship deal with Dairygold Co-Op Superstores
Pictured are, Ger Millerick, Fr. O'Neills Gaa, Marc Sheehan, Vice Chairperson Cork County Board, John O'Carroll, Dairygold Head of Retail and Willie Leahy, Imokilly Gaa, at the launch of the Co-Op Superstores Cork title sponsor announcement, of the 2020 Cork County Hurling Championships, at Co-Op Superstores, Midleton, Co. Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 08:06 AM
Colm O’Connor

Cork GAA have announced Dairygold Co-Op Superstores as the title sponsor of the county hurling championships.

Co-Op Superstores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative and has strong roots throughout Cork and Munster.

Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy described the agreement as 'a very exciting partnership, and particularly welcome this year as we launch our new county championship structure. 

The Co-Op Superstores brand has roots in almost every community across our county and is a particularly fitting sponsor for our County hurling championships. I look forward to a hugely exciting and attractive programme of games ahead and it is fantastic to have Co-Op Superstores on board with us. My thanks to everyone involved in making this happen.” 

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO/Secretary of Cork GAA added: “We are delighted to partner with Co-Op Superstores for the first time here in Cork and we thank them for their commitment to our games, particularly ahead of the opening round of our hurling championships. We look forward to a welcome return to hurling following an uncertain and turbulent time for our communities.” 

Head of Dairygold Agri-Business, Liam O’Flaherty said: “We are very pleased to officially launch the County Hurling Championship here in our Midleton Store. Our Agri Dairy business is deeply embedded in communities across Cork. Co-Op Superstores operates 18 stores across the County along with our online channel www.coopsuperstores.ie 

"Supporting the hurling championship is an opportunity to give something back to a sport that so many of our customers and shareholders are intricately involved in. Hurling is going from strength to strength and based on the experience of recent years we have so much to look forward to in this years Co-Op Superstores Championship”.

The Dairygold Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier senior hurling championship begins on Friday night with the clash of Midleton and Sarsfields at Páirc Uí Rinn. 

This match will be livestreamed by the Irish Examiner as part of their three-year broadcast partnership with the Cork County Board. Our coverage will begin at 7.15pm on Friday night.

