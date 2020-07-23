Easy for Millstreet against Barr's seconds

Cork IFC A: Millstreet 2-18 St Finbarr’s 1-7

Millstreet were comprehensive victors against St Finbarr’s in this Bon Secours Cork Intermediate A Football Championship clash played in Carrigadrohid on Sunday afternoon.

Millstreet got off the mark through a Padraig Moynihan point and took control of the proceedings from there in the opening half.

Neil Flahive and Colm O’Leary both took their points well and then with 12 minutes played, Millstreet found the back of the net via Flahive.

Millstreet were to maintain control of proceedings right up until the half-time break, with Darren Kiely getting a brace of pointed efforts, along with further scores by Flahive and O’Leary.

There was also to be a second Millstreet goal before the break, as James Broxton put the finishing touches to a fine collective passing move.

The Barr’s got further scores from Adrian Murphy and Fionnan O’Shea, but the second string of the City club were second best in the overall contest.

Millstreet finished off the afternoon in fine fashion. Broxton slotted over a close-range point and that man Flahive got in on the scoring act once more to round off a fine hour for the Duhallow men.

Scorers for-Millstreet: N Flahive (1-9); J Broxton (1-1); C O’Leary (0-3); P Moynihan, D Kiely (0-2 each); D Cashman (0-1).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: F O’Shea (0-4, 2 frees); S Cunningham (1-0); A Murphy, A Turner, C Madden (0-1 each).

MILLSTREET: M O’Donovan; D Buckley, A Murphy, R Murphy; M Murphy, K Crowley, D Cashman; S Hickey, M Ellis; J Linehan, P Moynihan, J Broxton; C O’Leary, N Flahive, D Kiely.

Subs: P Sheehan for Crowley (12, inj), B O’Flynn for Kiely (HT), D Murphy for Lenihan (45), T Healy for Murphy (48), P Dineen for Murphy (58).

ST FINBARR’S: J McDonnell; C Davey, P Kennedy, M Griffin; C McCarthy, A McCarthy, D Byrne; A Turner, A Murphy; D Scannell, D O’Sullivan, L Hannigan; S Cunningham, C Madden, F O’Shea.

Subs: E Dennehy for Murphy (15), Murphy for Madden (36), I Power for Scannell (45).

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy(Aghabullogue).