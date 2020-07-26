Paul Geaney denies Stacks as Sean O'Shea kicks Kenmare to victory

Both could have laid claim to victory but it was Kerry's Paul Geaney who ultimately claimed a share of the points for Dingle as they drew 1-12 apiece with Austin Stacks in the Kerry Senior Club Championship on Saturday.

Stacks dominated the opening 25 minutes of a Group 2 clash in Annascaul, leading 1-7 to 0-2 with former Valentia man Brendan O’Sullivan kicking two fine points as he dominated midfield, while Kieran Donaghy found the Dingle net. The west Kerry man looked in serious trouble at this point.

But not for the first time, Paul Geaney struck in the 27th minute for a goal as he kept Dingle in it with 103 in the half. They trailed 1-8 to 1-3 at the break. However, Dingle took over in the second half once Darragh O’Sullivan started to make an impact at midfield. Seven unanswered third-quarter points, from Paul Geaney (2), Mikey Geaney (2) and one each from Conor Geaney, Tom O’Sullivan and Barry O’Sullivan had Dingle two points clear (1-10 to 1-8).

Stacks introduced Shane O’Callaghan and he finally got their first point of the second half in the 51st minute before adding two more as the sides were tied at 1-11 piece entering added time. Stacks looked to have it won when Fiachna Mangan kicked them in front but Paul Geaney had other ideas and he leveled the contest in 66th minute (he finished with 1-6). With Mikey and Conor notching two each, the Geaneys amounted for all but two points of Dingle final total.

Meanwhile, another Kerry marksman, Legion's James O’Donoghue, was in sparkling form as the Killarney men dug deep to see off neighbours Kilcummin 0-15 to 1-10. Legion led 0-6 to 0-2 at the first water break with O’Donoghue kicking three fine points while Cian Gammell, Conor Keane (free) and Billy McGuire added one each with Noel Duggan replying with two frees.

Then enter Kevin Gorman with a goal and point from a mark for Kilcummin and with Paul O’Shea kicking a super point, Legion were on the back foot as Kilcummin led 1-6 to 0-7 at the interval. However, Kilcummin lost Kieran Murphy before half time and Legion took over after the break, kicking 0-6 with O’Donoghue adding three. By the 53rd minute, they led 0-13 to 1-8. Points from Paul O’Shea and Danny Cronin tied the game up at 0-13 to 1-10 but Conor Keane with two points from play in added time saw Legion gain two invaluable points.

After a shootout between All-Star Sean O’Shea and former Kerry under age star Jack Savage, it was Kenmare Shamrocks who grabbed a late flurry of points to dent Kerins O’Rahilly’s Club Championship hopes with a 2-9 to 0-13 win in Killarney.

First-quarter goals from Paul O’Connor and Stephen O’Brien gave Kenmare the edge but once David Moran opened up at midfield, O’Rahilly’s rallied with Jack Savage kicking 0-6 in the opening half - four from placed balls - while Danny O’Sullivan and Tom Hoare added one each. O’Rahilly’s suffered a body blow in the 24th minute when Tommy Walsh limped off with a leg injury and Sean O’Shea added two points for Kenmare, one from play and one from a mark, as the teams retired on level terms 2-2 to 0-8.

Kenmare suffered their own inter-county loss when Stephen O’Brien had to retire early in the second half but O’Shea kept the scoreboard tickin gover. If he did, Savage went score for score with him, hitting three in a row as they sides were deadlocked 2-5 to 0-11 going into the final quarter.

When Barry John Keane and Savage with his 10th point pushed O’Rahilly’s two clear with eight minutes left, the Tralee side were favourites to prevail. But Sean O’Shea had other ideas and two massive points from the right-wing leveled the contest by the 61st minute, before O’Shea scored his eighth again from play and Dan McCarthy scored the insurance point deep in added time, as Kenmare Shamrocks emerged victorious by two points.