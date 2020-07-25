Darragh Kelly fires Douglas to opening win over Bishopstown

Douglas 1-14 Bishopstown 1-9

Douglas were too strong - and too accurate - for Bishopstown in this Cork SFC first-round clash at sun-splashed Páirc Uí Rinn.

Bishopstown defended the scoreboard end in the first half but Douglas got off the mark early with points by captain Sean Wilson, Luke McGrath, and Niall Hartnett.

With the Hartnetts, Brian and Niall, dominating midfield, Douglas added two more points before Paul O’Flynn had Bishopstown’s opener, but Douglas came upfield and came close to goal for the third time in the opening quarter.

Another Russell free made it 0-6 to 0-1 by the 20th minute and Liam Dineen chipped in with another Douglas point. ‘Town sub Brian O’Neill (free) and Brian Hartnett swapped points and then Darragh Costello and Russell did the same.

With half-time fast approaching, O’Neill added another free but there was time for a response from Russell; 0-10 to 0-4 at the break.

Niall Hartnett restarted with a point but Bishopstown’s Odie Devlin showed good persistence to squeeze in a goal - 0-11 to 1-4 on 35 minutes.

Energised by the goal, Bishopstown added a Simon Collins free but Russell, Darragh Kelly, and Brian Hartnett responded in kind; 0-14 to 1-5 entering the final quarter.

O’Neill hit a ‘Town free but Douglas looked comfortable, and when Darragh Kelly rattled the net, the game was over as a contest.

Scorers for Douglas: C. Russell (3 fs)(0-5); D. Kelly (1-1); N. Hartnett, B. Hartnett (0-2 each); L. Dineen, D. Ward, L. McGrath, S. Wilson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: B. O’Neill (fs)(0-4), O. Devlin (1-0); M. Oakes (fs)(0-2); S. Collins (f), P. O’Flynn, D. Costello, (0-1 each).

DOUGLAS: B. Boyle, K. Hayes Curtin, N. Walshe, L. McGrath, D. Ward, S. Wilson (c), B. Powter, B. Hartnett, K. Flahive, E. Cotter, N. Hartnett, L. Dineen, F. Desmond, C. Russell, S. Collins.

Subs: D. Kelly for Collins (inj 10); D. Harte for Powter, A. O’Connell for Desmond (both 42); B. Collins for Cotter (46); S. Donegan for Russell (58).

BISHOPSTOWN: K. O’Halloran, S. O’Rourke, E. Byrnes, D. Quaid, N. Gough, J. O’Sullivan (c), J. Murphy, P. O’Flynn, S. Lordan, J. Costello, L. O’Driscoll, D. Costello, O. Devlin, S. Collins, E. Deasy.

Subs: B. O’Neill and D. Lester for S. Lordan and J. Costello (both 23); B. Clifford for Gough (HT); M. Nunan and M. Oakes for Collins and O’Driscoll (55).

Referee: B. Coniry (Crosshaven)