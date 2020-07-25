Watch live: Bishopstown face Douglas at Páirc Uí Rinn

The Irish Examiner's live coverage of the Cork County Championships continues tonight with an intriguing south-side derby.

Bishopstown and Douglas meet at Páirc Uí Rinn in Group C of the Bon Secours Premier SFC; a group which saw Nemo Rangers off to a winning start over Valley Rovers last night.

Colm O'Connor will provide commentary alongside Paddy O'Shea and Tony Leen, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm.

Here's our preview of tonight's game.

Group C: Douglas v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn (B Coniry), 7pm (live on irishexaminer.com)

Bishopstown will be without Darragh O’Connor (shoulder). There are concerns surrounding Michael Power (knee) and Brian Clifford (leg). Sam Oakes and former Cork senior Conor Dorman are no longer part of the panel, both men having emigrated earlier this year. Douglas, as ever, look remarkably strong on paper. The question remains, though. Can they translate that into a consistent run through the championship?

Verdict: Douglas

You can also read Eoghan Cormican's interview with Bishopstown goalkeeper Ken O'Halloran here.

Or you can also watch back last night's live game between St Finbarr's and Ballincollig here.

