Mulcahy goal stuns favourites Na Piarsaigh

Limerick SHC: Kilmallock 2-16 Na Piarsaigh 1-17

KILMALLOCK stunned favourites Na Piarsaigh in round one of the Limerick SHC tonight in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Former championship winning manager Tony Considine returned to Kilmallock for 2020 and oversaw this confidence inspiring round one victory.

Na Piarsaigh made all the early running to lead 0-6 to 0-1 after 10-minutes.

Kilmallock then found their form and had the game level, 0-7 each, by the 21st minute.

Then came the first goal - Adrian Breen crashing to the net to move Na Piarsaigh back in front.

With three first half points from play for Peter Casey, his Na Piarsaigh side were to bring a 1-11 to 1-10 lead into half time.

The lead would have been greater but for an injury-time goal by Oisin O’Reilly.

In the second half, scores from play were scarce.

The all-important second goal for Kilmallock arrived 12-minutes into the new half and it was Graeme Mulcahy that found the net to bring his tally to 1-4 for the outing.

That had Kilmallock 2-15 to 1-13 up.

Kilmallock were to score just once in the final quarter but Na Piarsaigh couldn’t battle back.

Scorers for Kilmallock: G Mulcahy (1-4), M Houlihan (0-6, 5f), K O’Donnell (0-3), O O’Reilly (1-0), P O’Brien, G O’Mahony (s), Paddy O’Loughlin (0-1) each.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: P Casey (0-6, 2f), A Breen 1-2, W Henn (0-5 3f), R Lynch (0-3, 2f, ‘65), T Grimes (0-1).

KILMALLOCK: B Hennessy; D Joy, Philip O'Loughlin, A Costello; M O’Loughlin, G O’Mahony, Paddy O’Loughlin; C O’Connor, S Quirke; P O’Brien, G Mulcahy, K O Donnell; M Houlihan, R Egan, O O’Reilly.

Sub: P O’Connor for Quirke (39).

NA PIARSAIGH: P Kennedy; J Boylan, Mike Casey, N Buckley; M Foley, R Lynch, C Houlihan;

T Grimes, W O’Donoghue; C Boylan, K Downes, D Dempsey; P Casey, A Breen, W Henn.

Sub: A McNamara for Henn (45)

Referee: J O’Halloran.