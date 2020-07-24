Thompson goal squeezes Aghabullogue home

Bon Secours Cork IFC A Round 1

Aghabullogue 2-7 Kildorrery 2-6

Aghabullogue may have needed all of 65 minutes to get it done, but they managed to squeeze past Kildorrery to get their IFC A season off to the perfect start.

The Muskerry men had to show all their grit and talent a win a game that looked like it was destined to go the other way — despite dominating for long periods.

The first point scored in Carrigoon in months came from the boot of Aghabullogue’s midfielder Sean O’Connell on five minutes with Ian Barry-Murphy doubling the Muskerry side’s lead eight minutes later after a flowing team move.

It took till the 19th minute for Kildorrery to get off the mark with Peter O’Brien scoring his side’s first point of this season’s championship.

David Thompson hit back for the boys in green’s but on the stroke of the game’s first water break Finbarr Stapleton set up Tom Monaghan for a tap-in goal.

Aghabullogue weren’t about to let their first half wind advantage count for nothing and the ever-dangerous Barry-Murphy smashed home to send his side in at the break up by 1-3 to 1-2.

A brace from Evan O’Sullivan and Thompson pushed Aghabullogue clear again but just as they looked to be turning the screw points from Stapleton and Jamie O’Gorman brought the game back to the minimum again.

Kildorrery rocked Aghabullogue moments later when James O’Sullivan found himself in the right place at the right time to squeeze the ball past Buckley, but a splendid net buster from Thompson in added time sealed the deal here.

Hard on Kildorrery for the effort put in but Aghabullogue march on and are now in good shape to move into the knockout stages.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: D Thompson (1-3 frees); I Barry-Murphy (1-1); S O’Connell, E O’Sullivan, L Casey (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildorrery: T Monaghan, J O’Sullivan (1-0 each); P O’Brien (0-2, 1 free); F Stapleton, Jamie O’Gorman, K Hurley, R McEniry (0-1 each).

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, C Smith, P Twomey; A Murphy, S Tarrant, B Casey; S O’Connell, M Dennehy; N Barry Murphy, M Bradley, L Casey; D Thompson, E O’Sullivan, I Barry Murphy.

Subs: P O’Sullivan for N Barry-Murphy (41), M O’Regan for L Casey (45).

KILDORRERY: T Watson; C O’Baoill, E O’Connor, PJ Keating; D McNamara, I Butler, M Walsh; K Hurley, S Fitzgerald; J O’Gorman, D Kelly, F Stapleton; J O’Sullivan, P O’Brien; T Monaghan.

Subs: S Kelly for M Welsh (inj)(3), A O’Brien for D Kelly (47), R McEniry for J O’Gorman (53), C Harrington for T Monaghan (53), R Hurley for S Kelly (60).

Referee: C McAlister (Aghada)