Kilshannig adapt quickly to jump in grade

Cork IFC A: Kilshannig 2-18 Glanmire 0-14

Kilshannig needed no assimilation period at intermediate level as the 2019 junior champions got off to a winning start against Glanmire in Blarney on Friday night.

Jack Twomey’s 22nd-minute goal capped a superb first half for the north Cork side as they led by 1-9 to 0-3 before a Glanmire revival coming up to half-time. While Daniel Molden’s point on the resumption cut the deficit to five points, 1-9 to 0-7, Kilshannig responded with a Barry O’Shea point before Cork star Killian O’Hanlon produced a superb goal.

By the time of the second-half water break, Richie Ryan’s side led by 2-15 to 0-8 and though their scoring rate dropped thereafter as Glanmire stemmed some of the scoring-difference tide, the superiority of the victors was never in question.

Kilshannig had eight different scorers, with O’Hanlon, his brother Éanna and Twomey combining to great effect while Eoghan Burke led a strong defensive effort.

Kieran Twomey and Conor McMahon shone as they asserted their dominance on the scoreboard early on, moving 0-5 to 0-1 clear – though Gavin Creedon did have to save well from Glanmire’s William Jones.

Points from Glanmire stalwarts James Murphy and Daniel Molden looked to have eased them into the game, but Kilshannig found another gear.

They had moved 0-8 to 0-3 clear – albeit needing an important Éanna O’Hanlon goal-line block from a free – before Jack Twomey gave them a further cushion, netting after good work by Kieran Twomey and McMahon.

Killian O’Hanlon extended the lead and they might have had more goals before the break but Jack Kearney was denied by Glanmire goalkeeper Oisín Barry and Darragh O’Sullivan palmed wide. At the other end, points from Murphy, Shane O’Driscoll and Jones made things for manageable for Glanmire, who trailed by 1-9 to 0-6 at the break.

While Molden’s free suggested that Glanmire would make life difficult for Kilshannig, Killian O’Hanlon’s goal ended the game as a contest after he had played a one-two with his brother.

O’Sullivan and Jack Twomey made it 2-12 to 0-7 and they continued to push on, even if the wides tally was also increasing. It was 2-18 to 0-9 with seven minutes left, but Glanmire did keep going until the end.

They had the game’s final five points with Tommy Lonergan and David McCarthy unlucky to see their shots go over, rather than under, the bar.

Scorers for Kilshannig: É O’Hanlon (0-2f), D O’Sullivan 0-4 each, K O’Hanlon, J Twomey 1-1 each, C McMahon 0-3, B O’Shea, K Twomey (0-1f) 0-2 each, J Kearney 0-1.

Scorers for Glanmire: D Molden (0-4f), J Murphy 0-4 each, S O’Driscoll 0-2, W Jones, T Lonergan, D McCarthy, C Shine 0-1 each.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; C Casey, E Burke, S Murphy; C Murphy, B Guerin, S O’Shea; K O’Hanlon, É O’Hanlon; J Kearney, J Twomey, B O’Shea; D O’Sullivan, K Twomey, C McMahon.

GLANMIRE: O Barry; D Lonergan, A Garvey, C Kelly; C O’Donovan, S Crowe, B Murphy; T Leahy, C Shine; W Jones, C Crowley, T Lonergan; J Murphy, D Molden, S O’Driscoll.

Subs: D O’Brien for Jones (43), D McCarthy for O’Driscoll (49), K Kenneally for Lonergan (59, injured).

Referee: T Lyons (Douglas)