Impressive Crokes outclass Templenoe  

Kerry SFC: Dr Crokes 1-18 Templenoe 0-10

Dr Crokes were in devastating form at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney when they put a Templenoe side, without their Kerry star Tadgh Morley, to the sword in this opening group game of the Kerry Senior Club Championship.

Things might have been even worse for Templenoe, if Crokes had taken five clearcut goal chances, with keeper Mark Looney denying Micheál Burns twice and Chris Doncel striking the post.

Templenoe had one goal chance when Adrian Spillane saw his effort come back off the post in the 25th minute, when the game was still a contest.

Dr Crokes dominated the midfield exchanges throughout the opening half with Johnny Buckley and, in particular, Mark O’Shea ruling the roost and with David Naughton, Gavin White and Michael Potts joining a Crokes attack in which Tony Brosnan, David Shaw and Micheál Burns starred, it was all one way traffic.

Crokes' goal came in the 28th minute when Mark O’Shea’s free over the top caught the Templenoe full-back line sleeping and Tony Brosnan clinically slid the ball to the net. Brosnan had also kicked five first-half points, David Shaw added three with Michael Potts and Micheál Burns adding one each as Crokes retired 1-10 to 0-5 in front.

Stephen O’Sullivan had 0-3 for Templenoe, with Killian Spillane (free) and Sean Sheehan completing their tally.

Dr Crokes Cillian Fitzgerald and Templenoe's Brian Crowley in action at the Dr Crokes V Templenoe GAA game in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Friday night. Photo: Don MacMonagle

The second half was purely academic as Crokes continued to dominate, running their bench, and Brosnan added three more from play, Shaw converted two frees, Burns with two from play and Brian Looney punching a beauty as Templenoe were being overrun at times.

Late points from Killian Spillane and Stephen O’Sullivan did little to ease the pain as Dr Crokes served notice that they are not gone away after last year’s disappointments.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: T Brosnan (1-8, 3 frees), D Shaw (0-5, 3 frees), M Burns (0-3), M Potts and B Looney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Templenoe: S O’Sullivan (0-4, 1 mark); K Spillane (0-3, 2 frees); S Sheehan, B Crowley and C Crowley (0-1 each)

DR CROKES: S Murphy; D Naughton, M Moloney, F Fitzgerald; J Payne, G White, M Potts; M O’Shea, J Buckley; M Burns, C Doncel, B Looney; T Brosnan, D Shaw, C Fitzgerald

Subs: A O’Sullivan for J Payne (h/t), B Courtney for J Buckley ( 40), B Fitzgerald for M Moloney ( 50), C Regan for M O’Shea ( 55), M Casey for B Looney (57)

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O’Neill, J Spillane; G Crowley, D Cahalane, J Rice; Sean Sheehan, A Spillane; T Doyle, B Crowley, J Crowley- Holland; S O’Sullivan, K Spillane, C Hallissey

Subs: C Crowley for T Doyle (11), M Reilly for C Hallissey (h/t), K McCarthy for M Hallissey (42), T Spillane for J Crowley- Holland (46), J Moriarty for D Cahalane (60)

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)