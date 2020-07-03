Clare GAA will go bust if costs are not cut, warns treasurer

Delegates were told a €250,000 bank loan must be repaid to AIB by the end of the year.
Clare GAA will go bust if costs are not cut, warns treasurer
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 16:47 PM
John Fogarty

Clare GAA treasurer Michael Gallagher has warned that the county board could go bust if it does not rein in its expenditure.

That was his stark warning at last Monday’s board meeting held in Cusack Park where delegates were told a €250,000 bank loan must be repaid to AIB by the end of the year.

With Clare accruing no income at present, Gallagher admitted he has no idea where the money will come from for that and expressed concern about what had been spent on preparing inter-county teams, which he stressed had become “a runaway train” with “three to four physios” treating teams and “backroom teams of 18 people”.&nbsp;

According to the Clare Echo, Gallagher stated that if the costs weren’t cut “Clare County Board will go bust”.

Delegates were also informed that county sponsor Pat O’Donnell has already provided Clare GAA with four-fifths of his annual sponsorship, which the top table acknowledged was crucial when it appeared there would be no games played this year.

Gallagher’s remarks about inter-county teams were challenged by Kilmaley delegate and senior hurling team kitman Niall Romer who highlighted senior hurling manager Brian Lohan wasn’t taking expenses and the backroom team was “very small”. He also highlighted players hadn’t yet received gear, which chairman Joe Cooney said would be addressed.

More in this section

Oulart the Ballagh v St Martin's - Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1 Security, sanitisers, and snoods: A reporter's experience of attending a GAA match under coronavirus protocols
Naas CBS v St Joseph's SS, Rochfortbridge - Leinster GAA Colleges Senior A Football Final Rochfortbridge win historic first Leinster title
Roscommon v Armagh - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 GAA to allow simultaneous streaming after agreement with RTÉ and TG4
gaaplace: cusack parkperson: treasurerperson: michael gallagherperson: gallagherperson: pat o’donnellperson: niall romerperson: brian lohanperson: joe cooneyorganisation: clare gaaorganisation: aiborganisation: clareorganisation: clare echoorganisation: clare county boardorganisation: kilmaley

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices