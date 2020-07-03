Avondhu, Seandún, and CIT opt not to take part in Cork GAA championships

The vast majority of Cork's divisions are opting not to put forward a senior hurling team, writes Eoghan Cormican.
Avondhu, Seandún, and CIT opt not to take part in Cork GAA championships
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 01:00 AM
Eoghan Cormican

Beara, Carbery, Duhallow, and UCC will each enter a team in this year's Cork Premier Senior football championship, while Imokilly and UCC are headed straight for the final of the colleges/divisional hurling section given the vast majority of divisions are opting not to put forward a hurling team.

The eight divisions in Cork, along with UCC and CIT, have this week been debating whether or not to enter teams in the respective premier senior county championships.

When contacted by this newspaper, officers in Avondhu and Seandún confirmed they would not be fielding a divisional hurling or football team in 2020. CIT's Keith Ricken has confirmed the college will not be participating in either the hurling or football championship. Carbery, meanwhile, will not be entering a hurling team.

At a meeting of the Muskerry executive this week, officers were split 50-50 as to whether Muskerry should enter hurling and football teams in the county championship. The executive has now sought feedback from managers in the division, but it is thought that Muskerry too will opt out for 2020.

The Carrigdhoun board is to decide in the coming days if they will enter a hurling team, with one officer saying it is far more unlikely than likely that they will be involved. Duhallow's involvement in the hurling championship is still up in the air.

If Duhallow decides not to put forward a team, the colleges/divisions hurling section will become a straight final between UCC and four-in-a-row chasing Imokilly. These two sides last met in the 2018 county semi-final, a game Imokilly won 3-21 to 1-15. Imokilly will not be entering a football team.

The colleges/divisions section is scheduled to be run off during the break week in club action. Semi-finals, which will be needed in football, will be played on Wednesday, August 19. The finals in either code are pencilled in for the weekend of August 21-23.

On UCC's decision to enter both competitions, the University's GAA development officer John Grainger said: "I think it is important we get teams out in hurling and football. If you look at the records, we are one of the oldest football clubs still playing in the Cork football championship and there or thereabouts with hurling.

"Whether we will have players from other counties lining out for us, I don't know. It'll come down to where their clubs are in the championship, whether they are dual players, and their schedule of games. What I will say is that there has always been goodwill amongst the students to play for UCC in the Cork county championship."

Seandún secretary Mick Buckley said it would be "unfair" on players to expect them to line out for their division while also attempting to negotiate a busy schedule of games with their club.

- Updated at 11.48am.

More in this section

Oulart the Ballagh v St Martin's - Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1 Security, sanitisers, and snoods: A reporter's experience of attending a GAA match under coronavirus protocols
Naas CBS v St Joseph's SS, Rochfortbridge - Leinster GAA Colleges Senior A Football Final Rochfortbridge win historic first Leinster title
Roscommon v Armagh - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 GAA to allow simultaneous streaming after agreement with RTÉ and TG4
gaaplace: corkperson: seandunperson: eoghan cormicanperson: keith rickenperson: carberyperson: duhallowperson: john graingerperson: mick buckleyevent: cork gaa championshipsevent: cork premier senior football championshipevent: cork football championshipevent: cork countyorganisation: citorganisation: corkorganisation: duhalloworganisation: uccorganisation: imokillyorganisation: avondhuorganisation: muskerryorganisation: carrigdhounorganisation: gaa

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices