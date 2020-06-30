Dr Crokes to face Austin Stacks as Kerry SFC draw made

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 13:13 PM
Eoghan Cormican
David Clifford scores East Kerry's first goal during the Kerry SFC final against Dr Crokes at Austin Stack Park last year. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Champions East Kerry have been drawn against Feale Rangers in the first round of the Kerry SFC.

The competition will run on a straight knockout basis, with the eight first-round winners advancing to the quarter-finals. Those first-round games will take place on August 22/23.

The standout ties from yesterday evening’s draw are Legion being pitted against Kerins O’Rahilly’s and last year’s beaten finalists Dr Crokes having to face Austin Stacks.

Kerry SFC Round 1: Mid Kerry v Kilcummin; Feale Rangers v East Kerry; Dingle v Templenoe; St Kieran’s v South Kerry; Kenmare Shamrocks v Shannon Rangers; Killarney Legion v Kerins O’Rahillys; Dr Crokes v Austin Stacks; St Brendan’s V West Kerry

