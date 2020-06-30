Dr Crokes to face Austin Stacks as Kerry SFC draw made

David Clifford scores East Kerry's first goal during the Kerry SFC final against Dr Crokes at Austin Stack Park last year. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Champions East Kerry have been drawn against Feale Rangers in the first round of the Kerry SFC.

The competition will run on a straight knockout basis, with the eight first-round winners advancing to the quarter-finals. Those first-round games will take place on August 22/23.

The standout ties from yesterday evening’s draw are Legion being pitted against Kerins O’Rahilly’s and last year’s beaten finalists Dr Crokes having to face Austin Stacks.

Kerry SFC Round 1: Mid Kerry v Kilcummin; Feale Rangers v East Kerry; Dingle v Templenoe; St Kieran’s v South Kerry; Kenmare Shamrocks v Shannon Rangers; Killarney Legion v Kerins O’Rahillys; Dr Crokes v Austin Stacks; St Brendan’s V West Kerry