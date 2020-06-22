Rebel Óg competition proposals to be reviewed

The Rebel Óg competition proposals released last week are likely to be tweaked on foot of Croke Park bringing forward by a fortnight the restart date for games activity.
Rebel Óg competition proposals to be reviewed
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 15:08 PM
Eoghan Cormican
Cork’s underage body, Rebel Óg, circulated to clubs last Friday their proposed blueprint for the truncated 2020 season.
Cork’s underage body, Rebel Óg, circulated to clubs last Friday their proposed blueprint for the truncated 2020 season.

The Rebel Óg competition proposals released last week are likely to be tweaked on foot of Croke Park bringing forward by a fortnight the restart date for games activity.

Cork’s underage body, Rebel Óg, circulated to clubs last Friday their proposed blueprint for the truncated 2020 season.

Chief among their proposals was that there would be no U13 or U15 competitions, a recommendation that has not been well received by the city and urban clubs with large playing numbers.

Competitions will be organised at U12, U14, U16, and minor level, but only the latter is to be played as a championship. The three other age-grades are to be played as leagues.

Competitions were to start on August 1, but with Croke Park giving the green light for club games to resume on July 17, this additional fortnight means last week’s Rebel Óg proposals are now being reviewed and will likely be modified, but to what extent remains unclear.

The Irish Examiner understands a number of clubs are unhappy with the proposal that Cork’s underage competitions must be concluded by the end of September. If a later finish was agreed, coupled with the earlier start, it would give Rebel Óg officers greater scope to provide an increased number of competitions across an increased number of age groups than what is being currently proposed.

    Rebel Óg proposals for 2020, as per last week's email to clubs:
  • 1. Competitions would start on the weekend of August 1 and finish by the end of September with no break.
  • 2. We would play age groups U12, U14, U16, &amp; U18.
  • 3. Minor to be played as Championship. U12, U14 &amp; U16 to be played as leagues.
  • 4. Play in groups of four where possible, allowing each group to play three hurling &amp; three football games with group winners playing four games.
  • 5. Schedule for games: Week 1, Hurling; Week 2, football; Week 3, hurling; Week 4, football; Week 5, hurling; Week 6, hurling finals; Week 7, football; Week 8, football finals.
  • 6. No second teams.
  • 7. Rules and formats for competitions will be sent to clubs before competitions start.
  • 8. No postponement of games.

More in this section

Ken McGrath 31/8/2017 Ken McGrath: 'It was an unbelievably hard time for Justin. It wasn’t a good thing to do'
Galway v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Quarter-Final Galway hurling chief wants GAA to change policy on RTÉ and TG4 games
website-dalo-kenmc.jpg Dalo's Hurling Show: Ken McGrath on what-ifs, regrets, bouncing back and finding a good place
gaaplace: croke parkevent: rebel ógorganisation: rebel ógorganisation: irish examinerorganisation: cork

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices