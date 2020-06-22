Rebel Óg competition proposals to be reviewed

Cork’s underage body, Rebel Óg, circulated to clubs last Friday their proposed blueprint for the truncated 2020 season.

The Rebel Óg competition proposals released last week are likely to be tweaked on foot of Croke Park bringing forward by a fortnight the restart date for games activity.

Cork’s underage body, Rebel Óg, circulated to clubs last Friday their proposed blueprint for the truncated 2020 season.

Chief among their proposals was that there would be no U13 or U15 competitions, a recommendation that has not been well received by the city and urban clubs with large playing numbers.

Competitions will be organised at U12, U14, U16, and minor level, but only the latter is to be played as a championship. The three other age-grades are to be played as leagues.

Competitions were to start on August 1, but with Croke Park giving the green light for club games to resume on July 17, this additional fortnight means last week’s Rebel Óg proposals are now being reviewed and will likely be modified, but to what extent remains unclear.

The Irish Examiner understands a number of clubs are unhappy with the proposal that Cork’s underage competitions must be concluded by the end of September. If a later finish was agreed, coupled with the earlier start, it would give Rebel Óg officers greater scope to provide an increased number of competitions across an increased number of age groups than what is being currently proposed.