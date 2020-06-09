Offaly hurlers raise €60,000 for local charities

Offaly's hurlers produced a pair of remarkable performances over the weekend by raising €60,000 for two local charities, and they're not done yet.
Offaly hurlers raise €60,000 for local charities
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 14:26 PM
Brendan O'Brien

Offaly's hurlers produced a pair of remarkable performances over the weekend by raising €60,000 for two local charities, and they're not done yet.

An Offaly jersey signed by 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry has also been secured and is still available to buy through auction with bids to be made via private message on Offaly GAA's social media channels.

The panel started on Saturday with an online variety show which pulled in over a thousand views and continued through the next day, with a solo run from the Down Syndrome Offaly offices in Kilcormac to the local Jigsaw HQ in Tullamore.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated and supported the event,” said Aidan Treacy on behalf of the senior hurlers. “Massive work went into it and we got great support from both sponsors and the general public along the way”.

The variety show clearly captured the imagination.

One trio put on an act entitled 'Put a Christy Ring On It'. Another appeared as the 'Backward Boys'. The winners with 7,000 euros/votes was the Offaly camogie quartet of Amy Byrne, Sharon Shanahan, Becky Bryant, and Emma Mulrooney with 'Offaly Bad Carpool Karaoke, Covid Edition'.

The overall buy-in was extraordinary with a list of sponsors that read: EJ Engineering, Banagher Concrete, ESB, Inland and Coastal, Ravenhill Transport, Logicom, Axe Forestry, Birr Community School, Loughnanne Concrete, Grennan’s of Rath, Carroll Cuisine, Banagher College, St Rynagh’s GAA, McCormack Builders, and Rosderra Meats.

A raffle that accompanied the drives offered 21 different prizes, ranging from three bales of silage to a free four ball at Esker Hills Golf Club and a €150 voucher for Hassetts of Birr.

Connacht and Ireland rugby player Ultan Dillane, digital journalist Lauren Guilfoyle, and comedian Neil Delamere acted as judges on the night while plenty of other Offaly natives in the media and other sectors contributed to the production and behind the scenes.

More in this section

Oulart the Ballagh v St Martin's - Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1 Security, sanitisers, and snoods: A reporter's experience of attending a GAA match under coronavirus protocols
Naas CBS v St Joseph's SS, Rochfortbridge - Leinster GAA Colleges Senior A Football Final Rochfortbridge win historic first Leinster title
Roscommon v Armagh - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 GAA to allow simultaneous streaming after agreement with RTÉ and TG4
gaaplace: kilcormacplace: jigsaw hqplace: tullamoreplace: hills golf clubplace: irelandplace: offalyperson: shane lowryperson: aidan treacyperson: amy byrneperson: sharon shanahanperson: becky bryantperson: emma mulrooneyperson: ultan dillaneperson: lauren guilfoyleperson: neil delamereevent: 2019 open championshiporganisation: offalyorganisation: offaly gaaorganisation: offaly camogie quartetorganisation: ej engineeringorganisation: banagher concreteorganisation: esborganisation: inland and coastalorganisation: ravenhill transportorganisation: logicomorganisation: axe forestryorganisation: birr community schoolorganisation: loughnanne concreteorganisation: grennan’s of rathorganisation: carroll cuisineorganisation: banagher collegeorganisation: st rynagh’s gaaorganisation: mccormack buildersorganisation: rosderra meatsorganisation: hassetts

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices