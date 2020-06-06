The Big Interview with John Knox: The man who reported on the rise and rise of Kilkenny's tide

John Knox formerly a sports writer for the Kilkenny People pictured in Kilkenny. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

There were always a few of them, hovering behind the goal in Nowlan Park on biting league Sundays.

Kids had fewer ways to kill wintry weekends in the late sixties, but there was a strict schedule when this particular gang turned up for a Kilkenny game.

“When Ollie Walsh was in goal there’d be that group of young lads standing behind whichever goal he was in,” says John Knox.

“At half-time, when he switched down to the other goal, they’d follow him down there. I know. I was part of the group.”

Knox recently retired from the Kilkenny People after four and a half decades tracking the hurling fortunes of the county — club championship and intercounty adventures alike. He was there for the famine of the eighties and the feast of the last 20 years, when the stripey men were the power in the land.

“Nobody could say they saw that dominance coming. No matter how talented underage teams are, there are always so many variables that you can’t tell how many players you’ll get from any of them.

“If you get two from a minor team or three or four from an U21 team to come through that’s great, but you’re still a long way short of 15 you need to win an All-Ireland — and who knows how many short of the number needed to win back-to-back All-Irelands.

“Forget about three or four, or coming within one game of five All-Irelands in a row, that exceeded everybody’s expectations.”

It seems laughable now, but Knox can remember when three-in-a-row seemed beyond Kilkenny.

“I started in 1974 and we could get to two All-Ireland titles in a row but we couldn’t seem to get to three. I’d look at the eight All-Irelands won by Christy Ring and John Doyle and think, ‘that’s a huge number, we’ll never get to that.’

“But then we sneaked in Noel Skehan and Frank Cummins, they got eight, and then this generation came along and Henry (Shefflin) got ten.

“Three-in-a-row was unbelievable, though. If you win an All-Ireland you don’t think you’ll retain it handily enough — any of the players will tell you that that retaining it is even harder than winning it in the first place.

“So going on to three, and four . . . it’s down to the brilliance of the players, to the genius of Brian Cody and it has to be part luck, because the other counties aren’t standing back.

“As a Kilkenny person it was amazing to be part of it. I wouldn’t be a fanatical fan, I’d take it in my stride, but to be part of that was something else.”

Was it disappointing to get that close to five in a row?

“I was disappointed for the players, but it was some rollercoaster getting to five All-Ireland finals in a row.

“They’re such magical occasions now, and they’re even better now than they were 20 years ago, because Croke Park is such a cathedral now.

We were spoiled in Kilkenny, getting to so many All-Ireland finals, and it’d be brilliant if every county in Ireland got to sample the atmosphere of All-Ireland day for their own county.

The wheel always turns. It might be the kind of famine many counties would welcome, but Knox can remember lean days. Kilkenny won just two All-Irelands between 1983 and 2000.

“After 1983 we were without an All-Ireland then for nine years, and when we won in 1992 . . . being out of the loop for that long was difficult, and I remember walking along the Canal behind Croke Park after that game, down towards the Drumcondra Road, and it was like floating on a hovercraft.

“The joy was so much because we’d gone nine years without winning. Ollie Walsh was the manager, he was a boyhood hero of mine . . . all of that gave me an appreciation for it.”

