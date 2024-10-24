The Pitch: Golf’s super rich – where they’re staying, playing and what they’re paying

At the end of every golf season 200 of the most influential movers across the golfing tourism industry gather at a trophy resort to review the financial and operational landscape of the elite golfing sector.

Alongside the economic assessments and business discussions, the members of the Irish Golf Tour Operator Association (IGTOA) hand out prizes to the best in class including an Outstanding Contribution award this year to Leona Maguire.

At this week’s event in Rosses Point, County Sligo - two Kerry clubs were selected as the best links and parkland courses in the country - with Waterville Golf Links and Killarney Golf and Fishing Club sweeping to victory.

Outside of the networking, award-giving and mutual appreciation of a surging sector, this year’s gathering was significant for its first-ever deep dive into the value of a niche, but extremely valuable, segment of the industry.

While the IGTOA only caters for 7% of the overall golfers who visit here, that 16,200 platinum client list is responsible for almost a third (28%) of the overall spend across the entire industry of 221,000 visitors.

This group of the mainly American super rich invests €85.4 into golf tourism, a figure which sits within an accepted Fáilte Ireland figure of €300m (2019).

This forensic financial analysis reveals a fascinating insight into the playing, staying and spending habits attributed to the international set.

It also sheds light on a previously unknown sector of the economy, identifying who these big spenders are and where they come from.

Who are Irish golf’s elite investors?

Some 72% travel transatlantic from North America with 10% coming in from the UK, while another 10% are from the island of Ireland, with Europe providing 4%, and the remainder arriving from Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

One of the extraordinary findings from the IGTOA ‘Value’ report shows that an average of 53% of those who visited here last year were repeat visitors.

They travel in packs with an average group size of eight players, in groups ranging in size from six to 16 people.

Their average stay is for seven days, with 20% staying for four nights or less, half staying from five to seven nights, with 27% staying for 8 to 14 nights, and 3% staying even longer.

What they pay, per person, is exceptional where even the short-stayers will fork out an average €2,800, with €4,400 spent on five-to-seven-night packages and €6,400 for 14 nights.

Those who stay longer — that golden 3% — will spend almost €10,000.

The bulk of spending covers transportation, accommodation and green fees.

Such significant spending has an impact of €58.6m on transport and accommodation, with €19.2m being spent on golf, totalling a €77.8 direct spend on the three significant segments, with that rising past €85m in total transactions.

This translates into an extraordinary return for businesses with 18,600 supplementary jobs supported by IGTOA members alone, including 14,000 hotel positions, 2,100 golf club employees and 2,400 transport roles.

The view from the 18th at Ballybunion Golf Club.

Favourite courses

A prestigious list of just 39 golf courses are worked with, on average, by operators, with individual carriers having a relationship with as few as 20 clubs and others working with up to 60 courses.

At the top of the list of preferred resorts for tour operators is Trump Doonbeg, with 91% of carriers using the US presidential candidate’s west Clare resort.

Seven courses share second place, where 87% of operators use Ballybunion, Ballyliffin, Co Louth GC, Co Sligo GC, Dooks, Enniscrone, Old Head, Rosapenna and Tralee.

The third wave of clubs with 83% includes Carne, Killarney, Lahinch, Murvagh – Donegal GC, Portmarnock Resort and Jameson Links, Portstewart, Royal Portrush, The European Club, The Island, The K-Club and Waterville.

Other popular courses included Royal County Down, Portmarnock GC, Adare Manor and Royal Dublin – all at 78%.

While Trump Doonbeg was the most visited by the 25 operators, Waterville had the most rounds played - based on average group sizes - with approximately 5,470 rounds played by the 16,200 IGTOA clients.

Ballybunion was second with 4,880 and Tralee in third place with 4,300, while Old Head experienced 3,955, Lahinch had 3,870, Royal Portrush saw 3,620 and Royal Country Down with 3,460 rounds.

Portstewart, Dooks and Pormarnock GC completed the top 10, with an average 2.5k games each.

Interestingly 50% of all rounds played – 32,725 – were played at the top 10 courses, with 13,795 on the clubs which ranked 11-20.

Regionally, 63% of all rounds played were on the Wild Atlantic Way, with 20% in Northern Ireland.

Some 10% of golf was played at Dublin clubs and 7% on Ireland’s Ancient East, with Ireland’s Hidden Heartland failing to get a mention amongst this tourism segment.

How much are golfers paying to play at the top courses?

Like much of the findings in the IGTOA report – based on analysis by Sporting Insights at the end of 2023 – cost does not matter.

The average price being paid at the top 10 clubs is €325, with prices ranging from €200 up to €450 (Adare Manor).

The power of these top clubs versus the rest is emphasised by the fact the average price for those outside of the top 10 is €220. If you take the total paid by those playing on Top 10 venues against all of those other courses, the difference is almost 2:1 in favour of the big boys - €12.25m v €6.9m.

Most popular places to stay

Away from the course, the most popular place for wealthy golfers to stay was Actons Hotel Kinsale, a facility used by 86% of operators.

Adare Manor, Portmarnock Hotel, Rosapenna Resort, Trump Doonbeg and Vaughan Lodge were all tied for second with 77%.

Ballyliffin Townhouse, Grand Hotel Malahide, Great Southern Hotel Killarney, Killarney Park, Slieve Donard and The Merrion Hotel were used by 73% of operators.

The deciding factors for guests on the choice of location came down to two key influences – the course and its prestige, while reputation, quality, recommendation and caddies are also most notably mentioned.

You’ll notice again, price does not come into play.

What do the elite want off the course?

While the trip to Ireland is all about visiting some of the world’s leading golf links, the need for a little something else is significant.

Some 74% of operators feel that it’s important to offer other attractions, while 22% do not think it matters, while the remainder were non-committal.

Unsurprisingly, visitors want to experience local breweries and distilleries, with the most popular including Guinness Storehouse, Old Bushmills Distillery, Jameson Distillery and the Perfect Pint Tour.

Whiskey tasting was a particularly popular pursuit amongst male clients.

Visiting landmark tourist attractions was also in high demand, including trips to Giant’s Causeway, Cliffs of Moher, Gap of Dunloe, Trinity College and the Book of Kells.

At the end of the day, it’s all about the golf and the exceptional price they’re willing to pay, and in most cases, come back for more.

Kerry clubs clean up at end of season golf awards bash

Leona Maguire has been hailed at the largest golf tourism gathering’s prestigious end of year awards.

Maguire won the ‘Jerry Donworth Outstanding Contribution to Golf’ gong, following another year of representing Ireland at the Olympic Games and a third year on Europe’s Solheim Cup team, as well through a career which includes wins on LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Hailing Maguire as a woman winning an award which has been mainly won by men, Barry Maye IGTOA chief executive hailed Maguire’s influence over the golfing sector generally.

“This award has been dominated by males over the years, so we’e thrilled this year to acknowledge Leona who is such an inspiration to young golfers and such a deserving winner,” he said.

The big winners from the golf club segment was highlighted by Waterville and Killarney’s wins in the links and parkland awards, with Enniscrone’s Keith O’Neill winning the Golf Manager of the Year award.

Carne Golf course’s Gerry Maguire won one of two Service Excellence Awards, while Peter Murphy of Dott’s Bar scooped the other for his Tralee venue.

Tralee also won well in the Sustainability Awards, with Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa winning, with Royal Dublin Golf Club scopping the other award.