Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invest in Alpine F1 team

The Hollywood stars and co-owners of Wrexham are part of a 200million euro investment, representing a 24 per cent stake in the team.
WELCOME TO FORMULA ONE: Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have invested in the Alpine Formula One team (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 10:49
PA Sport Staff

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have expanded their sporting portfolio by investing in Formula One team Alpine Racing.

The Hollywood stars and co-owners of Wrexham are part of a 200million euro (approximately £157million) investment, representing a 24 per cent stake in the team, who sit fifth in the constructors’ championship.

Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company has teamed up with Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners, with fellow actor Michael B. Jordan also among the investors.

Esteban Ocon drives his Alpine at the Canadian Grand Prix
Esteban Ocon drives his Alpine at the Canadian Grand Prix (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Reynolds and McElhenney have earned widespread praise for their approach to Wrexham, frequently attending games and promoting the whole town.

The news was announced by Alpine’s parent company Renault, and James Toney, co-founder of Maximum Effort Investments with Reynolds, said on renaultgroup.com: “Maximum Effort Investments focuses on unlocking value through the power of storytelling, and we believe there is tremendous untapped potential in Alpine Racing.

“We are eager to help shine a light on this incredible team. We’re thankful to our partners at Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners and look forward to diving in with them, as well as our co-investors Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney.”

Since the Renault team was rebranded as Alpine in 2021, they have managed one victory and three podium finishes, with Esteban Ocon coming third in Monaco this season.

Ocon currently sits ninth in the drivers’ championship, with his team-mate Pierre Gasly one place further back.

