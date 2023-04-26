260 clubs by 2027 - Basketball Ireland launch 5-year strategic plan

Basketball Ireland has targeted a 24% increase in the number of affiliated clubs island-wide, as part of it's new 5-year strategic plan.

A successful percentage increase would see the number rise to 260 by 2027.

Another one of the goals listed in the 2023–2027 plan is to increase the number of registered coaches, referees, table officials, and players.

In addition, there are plans to redevelop and modernise the National Basketball Arena, while a new High-Performance Unit is also on the agenda.

Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan, said the launch of the plan represents a time when those involved in basketball can be very excited about the direction the sport is heading in.

“This 5-Year strategic plan spells out the direction of travel basketball is going. It’s an exciting time for the sport and we need to keep that positive momentum going.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

"Upping standards on and off the court is central to this, including best-in-practice corporate governance, increasing commercial revenue, continuing to raise basketball’s profile through traditional media and our own channels and improving the quality and access level of facilities."

He continued: "Working alongside our clubs, committees, players, officials and volunteers, we can achieve all that we have set out in this strategic plan.”

Basketball Ireland chairperson, Paul McDevitt, added: “Basketball in Ireland has seen tremendous growth over the last number of years and central to this are the dedicated volunteers around the country, with whom we consulted when bringing this strategic plan to fruition. It is there to support those people, to ensure the sport in Ireland reaches its full potential.

"While basketball is fortunate to have an equal gender split when it comes to participation, this strategic plan outlines the desire to increase the number of women in leadership roles, as part of our ‘Women In Basketball’ strategy.

"We have 79 different nationalities represented among our playing membership and we want to engage more people from diverse communities and provide opportunities to get involved. These are just a few of the things that are key to the continued progress of basketball in Ireland.”