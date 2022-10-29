Virgin chief slams RTÉ and GAA’s relationship

Virgin Media has claimed that the GAA’s presentation of additional broadcast rights to RTÉ and RTÉ-owned platforms — following Sky’s abandonment of its nine year partnership with Croke Park this week — is a monopolisation of the marketplace.

Virgin Media managing director Paul Farrell said that “in the interests of transparency and fairness” independent networks should have been offered the Sky matches for 2023, once it became clear on Monday that the channel was handing back its Gaelic games rights.

Farrell said that the Sky broadcast rights package was simply flipped over to existing RTÉ-owned platforms in a move which he said was “a cosy arrangement” and “State monopoly stuff”.

RTÉ, TG4 (RTÉ-owned) and GAAGO (RTÉ joint-owned) now hold the bulk of Gaelic games coverage, with BBC getting additional matches (including shared All-Ireland semi-finals and finals).

Sky’s departure following a nine-year arrangement —eight-year contract and one-year extension — comes as the UK-owned broadcaster has launched a bid with the FAI for Women’s international soccer coverage, beginning with Euro 2025 qualifiers next year.

Farrell believes that there is a wider concern about the spending of public money by RTÉ, particularly when he believes the GAA could have found a suitable alternative if it so desired.

Farrell also said that despite the abrupt end of the Sky broadcast partnership with Croke Park he was aware that the relationship between the two was coming to an end since last year — therefore, he believes, the GAA had time to find another broadcast partner “that wasn’t RTÉ or an RTÉ affiliate”.

“We knew this was on the rocks about a year, a year-and-a-half ago, that there was a wobble in the conversation, and that Sky were putting huge money into new products, and consolidating their costs,” he told the Irish Examiner.

He claims that for whatever reason Sky didn’t leave the negotiations then, and opted instead to run right up to the deadline for the GAA’s announcement this week, before walking away. “Once Sky walked away this week everybody expected the GAA to go back to the market, that was the biggest surprise that they didn’t even call (Virgin Media), instead they just went over to RTÉ,” added Farrell.

He believes that the GAAGO arrangement between RTÉ and the GAA requires closer examination, raising questions about State-ownership of GAA rights, particularly from an organisation which will receive additional government funding next year.

As part of the Budget 2023 TG4 and RTÉ will receive €22.3m extra, which Farrell says effectively sees a State-owned broadcaster investing more public money in broadcast rights, from extra money awarded by government.

“If you look at the GAAGO piece, and the extra games it got this week, that’s giving even more to RTÉ — GAAGO is a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ.

“Is there a State monopoly here? It’s the State that’s effectively funding these (rights packages), and enabling RTÉ, GAAGO and TG4, all state-owned, to go buy them.”

A GAA source confirmed that it had held negotiations with Virgin Media “early on, (but) they were unable to come up with a proposal — they wrote themselves out of the picture”.

Farrell said: “We had initial conversations with the GAA, there were certain things we liked but ultimately we didn’t get anywhere with them —they still should have called us this week.”

In the immediate aftermath of Sky’s departure and before the GAA’s announcement on Tuesday, former GAA president Sean Kelly warned about the importance of having “an alternative to fill the bill (left by Sky) or RTÉ will essentially have a monopoly” on coverage. The MEP believes RTÉ needs competition for its GAA coverage, something which the Sky deal had offered and one which “made them up their game a bit”.

Farrell, who has been vocal before about RTÉ buying up sports rights it cannot then use, believes it now has so much GAA content — which it will invest heavily in producing — but will ultimately not be able to show.

“What you have now is RTÉ have a load of new rights, on top of the already significant coverage it holds, and ultimately a lot of this content won’t see the light of day, and will end up on the cutting room floor.”

RTÉ declined to respond.