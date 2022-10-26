Good day, bad day: Lay of the lands after TV rights reshuffle

GOOD DAY?

BBC AND EX-PATS: BBC and its ongoing growth across GAA is the big winners from the Sky fallout with the GAA. The channel will now take over the broadcast of the All Ireland semi-finals and finals, which had been part of the Sky deal. The channel will hope to entice a greater audience than Sky across Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland for the hurling and football finals, which will be broadcast on television (with the semi-finals going onto its iPlayer digital service). BBC also picks up 10 Allianz league games for streaming and club championship games across its Sounds and Radio Foyle/Ulster platforms.

SKY SPORTS: Could snugly fit in both categories. They get to redirect some millions elsewhere in the Irish market - primarily to the WNT ahead of next year's World Cup - but they are doing so with a longing look over their shoulder at the GAA audience. The hurling and football championships are the prize catch, but the investment from Sky - north of €1.5m - was getting poor bang for its buck, forcing them to looking at the League as a GAA alternative. As it transpired, they couldn't get any GAA deal over the line. It's a bad day for Sky in Irish sport - but their loss will also be keenly felt in the Croke Park office corridors.





BAD DAY?

GAA: The Sky falling in on the tv rights package is undoubtedly a costly blow to the GAA, with sources estimating a financial impact of €1-2m. The lack of time to land a replacement deal has meant the rushing out of the GAAGO streaming service, which will carry some of the Sky games exclusively. The GAA will also be aware that its cannibalisation of its championship calendar for another year at least may have further ramifications in the coming months.

THE SUNDAY GAME: With Sky gone, RTÉ Sport has more material in 2023, forcing even greater strains on resources to comprehensively cover all matches and all counties. The news comes at a challenging time for Montrose which is planning its own interior decoration following the high profile departure of Des Cahill last week. One of Cahill’s chief complaints was the sheer weight of games the programme needed to cover – that number has potentially increased again over and above the 31 live matches and it will be very interesting to see what form the second highlights package programme takes - and when it goes out.