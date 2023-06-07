John Fallon: FAI are entitled to dream big

BUILD it and they will come, promised the FAI’s first high performance director in 2008, but the problem was the pot was too empty to lay a brick. Fast-forward 15 years and the association remains financially stretched.

The absence of a sponsor for the men’s team, and their missing out on the bonanza of qualification for three tournaments on the spin, suffocates cashflow whatever the spin doctors espouse.

Set against €60m of debt in a rising interest rate climate, latitude for discretionary spending is wafer-thin.

The FAI are entitled to dream big, as illustrated by the breadth of improvements, they’ve itemised in their infrastructural plan. Reaction from the Cabinet and backbenches after it’s unfurled tomorrow will be worth watching.

Facilities for football clubs and leagues are, by and large, archaic compared to not just rival codes in Ireland but similar-sized peers across Europe. That Norwegian side Rosenborg refused to change in Dundalk’s Oriel Park dressing-room for the 2017 Champions League qualifier — the biggest club game of the year — ought to have been a wake-up call.

Similar stories emerge around the country, amateur clubs often putting their supposed superior national league brethren to shame with their strides on the bricks and mortar front. When the habitat is so substandard, families will choose alternative means of entertainment for their Friday nights. We’ll wait before proclaiming the current dip in attendances a natural tapering off from early-season enthusiasm.

What can be declared as fact is football’s sufferance from chronic underfunding.

Had John Delaney’s grandiose forecast from 2010 come true — of the new Aviva Stadium chinging like a toll-bridge, rather than becoming a porous barge seeping €25m through interest and costs — priority areas may have at least started to be addressed. Yesterday’s edition of the Irish Examiner outlined the masterplan hatched by the new FAI regime of what venues nationwide will present as by 2038.

In summation, €250m of investment to deliver stadia for the 20 League of Ireland clubs, half of them 10,000-20,000 capacity, the others catering for up to 6,000 fans. Another €140m is allocated to generating training centres and academies for each club.

A slew of artificial, hybrid, and grass pitches and clubhouses — newly constructed and modernised — are laid out with regionalised FAI centres revolving around eight hubs. The jewel in the crown — or the castle, as Dutchman Wim Koevermans branded it at his 2008 unveiling — is the National Football Centre at Abbotstown. On paper at least, its design creates a facility to reach English Premier League standards — as would be expected for €47m.

That’s the theory, the outlook, the grand vision — call it what you like — yet the imperative still to be determined is who is footing the €863m bill?

Granted, the FAI haven’t been shy about where they see the funding being sourced. Let’s start at home first; specifically the 20% share they are vowing to stump up. This is to be drawn from their primary grant channels, via the Uefa hat-trick and the recently launched Fifa Forward 3.0 iteration, along with private investment, raised through a new venture entitled the Ireland Football Facility Fund.

While the other two parts of the triumvirate are presented in the FAI’s 80-plus page manuscript as separate, in essence they are aligned as State aid. The lesser of the two streams, Local Project Partners, is still the same €173m chunk payable through football means. Drilling into the detail, local authorities such as county councils are referenced and, pertinently, in the context of matched funding. This is the portion, usually 20%, that applicants must raise themselves before grants are permitted to be drawn down.

An alarming rate of grants in football stay untouched for this reason, highlighted by the recent mothballing of the Munster Centre of Excellence in Glanmire, wasting an initial €2m of exchequer support.

Unsurprisingly, education bodies, such as the Education Training Board, get a mention for exploration but the inclusion of the local health authorities constitutes a leftfield one.

Perhaps Robert Watt, the head of the Department of Health, was able to bring his working knowledge to bear in that regard as FAI board member and central cog of the committee working on this plan for the past year.

And finally the real intriguing source of revenue: Central government and related streams that are to contribute 60% of this package.

The traditional means of securing monies, the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) and Large Scale Infrastructural Programme (LSSIF), are listed alongside a series of different mechanisms.

Based on their grievances lodged with Leinster House over the flow of subsidies to the racing industry, while football doesn’t directly get a cent of the 2% tax imposed on all bets, this was an obvious angle. Still, when then-junior sports minister Jack Chambers floated that last year, the response from the bean-counters in the Department of Finance centred on any ringfencing of proceeds going towards battling gambling addiction.

Then there’s the Immigrant Investor Programme, a scheme Louth GAA flourished from when accessing €14.8m in funding for their new stadium. Numerous League of Ireland clubs, including Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, and Shelbourne, are understood to have registered their interest before the justice minister ceased the programme in February.

Small print in the FAI’s submission suggests the State burden could be reduced by €90m depending on the success of this initiative.

Novel pots in the shape of the Shared Island Fund and Brexit Adjustment Reserve — established to offset the damage caused to trade by Britain’s breakaway — are also ventilated as possible outlets.

It would be ironic for the FAI to seek compensation from being forced to nurture their own talent while players await their 18th birthday for a UK move, but the scale of this unprecedented plea to fill the pot will imprison any principle lurking in the way.

Battle on for allegiance of Villa cadet O’Reilly

Painful reminders about the loss of Jack Grealish to England will continue in Saturday’s Champions League finals but another Aston Villa tyro could be the next tug-of-war subject.

Tommi O’Reilly is only 19 yet has been part of Villa’s first-team squad during the second half of the season, even making Uni Emery’s bench. Even Villa’s website notes the midfielder’s Irish eligibility but conversely with Grealish he’s only represented England at underage level.

Villa’s youth team boss is Dubliner Ger Nash and he’s been keeping Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford aware of the teen’s progress. An approach to lure him into his ancestors’ home has yet to occur however.

“I’ve heard of him because we have Ger Nash working at Villa,” said Crawford.

“We’ve a bit of work to do on a few fronts. I haven’t met him, just information about him from Ger. That’s where it’s at for now.”

Of those English-born players Crawford has, excitement is engulfing Harry Vaughan, having finished the season in Hull City’s first team. “Harry has gone from Oldham to where he is now and brought into the 21s,” he said. “Once a player comes into the 21s and lights up the place, you will see people on social media say he is the next Robbie Keane or Damien Duff, but unfortunately it doesn’t work like that.”

England stand in way of Ireland Cerebral Palsy team's Euro final spot

A meeting with the auld enemy England tomorrow will determine if Ireland reach the Cerebral Palsy European Championship final in Italy.

Comprehensive victories over Scotland (4-1) and Germany (5-0) ensured Ireland had already progressed from the group phase before the encountered reigning World, European and Paralympic champions Ukraine in yesterday’s final game.

A gallant display pushed the powerhouses at times before they eventually succumbed 6-2.

Ireland, eighth in the world rankings, may get the opportunity of avenging that loss if they overcome England, who beat Spain, Netherlands, and hosts Italy along their path to the last four. The Boys in Green finished third at the last Euros before taking seventh at the IFCPF World Cup.

Tomorrow’s semi-final, taking place at the CFF Tino Carla Stadium, kicks off at 3pm and is available to watch live on YouTube.

IRELAND SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Mark Barry, Andrew Heffernan. Defenders: Joseph Markey, Luke Evans, Carl McKee, Darragh Ruane, Eoin Nolan. Midfielders: Gary Messett, Ryan Nolan, Jimmy Naughton, Warren Morrissey. Forwards: Dillon Sheridan, Sean Daly, Richard Carroll.

Email: john.fallon@examiner.ie