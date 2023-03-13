Guide to sports on tv this week 

Cheltenham Festival 2023 page.: Cheltenham Festival is starting this Tuesday. For all the latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans, check out our dedicated
: Super Saturday in the final round of the Guinness Six Nations. Final game of the day is the Grand Slam clash for Ireland when they take on England in the Aviva Stadium. Could this be the first time Ireland win the Grand Slam at home.
, AC Milan v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, Crusaders v Cliftonville, Irish Premiership, Sky Sports Football
, Falkirk v Ayr Utd, Scottish Cup, BBC Scotland
, AC Milan v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Girona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports2
Bangladesh v England, International T20 Series, Sky Sports Cricket
, Cheltenham 2023 Day One, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & ITV
, Presentation Brothers College v Christian Brothers College, Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup Final, Live stream on Irish Examiner
, Asia Lions v India Maharajas, International T20 Series, BT Sports 2
, Wigan Athletic v Coventry City, Championship, Sky Sports Arena
, FC Porto v Inter, Champions League, BT Sport 2
, Manchester City v RB Leipzig, Champions League, RTÉ 2 & BT Sport 4K UHD
, Middlesbrough v Stoke City, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Cheltenham 2023 Day Two, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & ITV
, Milano-Torino, Cycling, Eurosport 1
, India Maharajas v World Giants, International T20 Series, BT Sport 2
, Istanbul Basaksehir v Gent, Conference League, BT Sport Extra
, Hull City v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Arena
, Sunderland v Sheffield United, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Real Madrid v Liverpool, Champions League, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD
, SSC Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt, Champions League, BT Sport 2
, 76ers v Cavaliers, NBA, BBC 1
Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, South Africa v West Indies, First One Day International, Sky Sports Cricket
2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Cheltenham 2023 Day Three, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & ITV
Grand Prix de Denain, Cycling, Eurosport 2
, World Giants v Asia Lions, International T20 Series, BT Sport 2
, Real Betis v Manchester United, Europa League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD
, Freiburg v Juventus, Europa League, Virgin Media 2 &BT Sport Extra
, Fenerbahce v Sevilla, Europa League, BT Sport Extra
, Sivasspor v Fiorentina, Conference League, BT Sport Extra
, Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk, Europa League, BT Sport Extra
, Live Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action
, Arsenal v Sporting CP, Europa League, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 2
, West Ham v AEK Larnaca, Conference League, BT Sport 3
, Real Sociedad v Roma, Europa League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Extra
, Villarreal v Anderlecht, Conference League, BT Sport Extra
, Union St Gilloise v Union Berlin, Europa League, BT Sport Extra
, AZ Alkmaar v Lazio, Conference League, BT Sport Extra
, Ferencvaros v Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League, BT Sport Extra
, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 1
Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Hurricanes v Waratahs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, India v Australia, Test Series, BT Sport 3
, Geelong Cats v Collingwood, AFL, BT Sport ESPN
, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Bredene Koksijde, Cycling, Eurosport 1
, Gonzaga College v Blackrock College, Leinster Schools Senior Cup Final, Premier Sports 1
, Cheltenham 2023 Day Four, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & ITV
, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 1, F1, Sky Sports F1
, Donegal v Dublin, Lidl Ladies NFL, TG4
, Cork v Kerry, Lidl Ladies NFL, TG4
, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 2, F1, Sky Sports F1
Sassuolo v Spezia, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, Robert Ruchala v Lon-Ali Eskiev, Boxing, Premier Sports 2
, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Derry City v Sligo Rovers, SSE Airtricity Premier Division, RTÉ 2
, Atalanta v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United, Premier League, Sky Sport PL
, Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Lyon v Nantes, Ligue 1, BT Sport Extra
, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 3
, Mavericks v Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
, Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels, Sky Sports Action
Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Brumbies v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Milan-San Remo, Cycling, Eurosport 2
, South Africa v West Indies, One Day International, Sky Sports Cricket
, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Motherwell v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Scotland v Italy, Guinness Six Nations, RTÉ 2
, Almeria v Cadiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 3, F1, Sky Sports F1
France v Wales, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & ITV
, Southampton v Tottenham, Premier League, Premier Sports 1
Meath v Dublin, Allianz FL, RTÉ 2
, Armagh v Galway, Allianz FL, RTÉ 2
, Ireland v England, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & ITV
, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Qualifying 1, F1, Sky Sports F1
, New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix
, Espanyol v Celta Vigo, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Qualifying 2, F1, Sky Sports F1
, Chelsea v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event
, Borussia Dortmund v FC Cologne, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Qualifying 3, F1, Sky Sports F1
, Man City v Burley, FA Cup, BBC One & BBC Sport Online & BBC iPlayer
, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Kerry v Roscommon, Allianz FL, TG4
, Udinese v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 2
, Atletico Madrid v Valencia, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 2
, Highlanders v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Reds v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, India v Australia, Test Series, BT Sport 3
, Sampdoria v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers, FA Cup, ITV
, Ajaccio v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
, Lewes v Manchester United, Women’s FA Cup, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online
, Real Betis v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Allianz HL - TBC 2pm, Nice v Lorient, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
, Torino v SSC Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 2
, Fiorentina v Lecce, Serie A, BT Sport Extra
, London Irish v Exeter Chiefs, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD
, Brighton v Grimsby Town, FA Cup, BBC One & BBC Sport Online & BBC iPlayer
, Union Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Osasuna v Villareal, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Real Sociedad v Elche, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
, Donegal v Mayo, Allianz FL, TG4 4pm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Pit Lane Live, Sky Sports F1
, PSG v Rennes, Ligue 1, BT Sports2
, Man Utd v Fulham, FA Cup, ITV
, Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Ireland U20s v England U20s, U20s Six Nations, Virgin Media 2 & BBC Red Button
, Lazio v Roma, Serie A, BT Sports 1
, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race, F1, Sky Sports F1
, Getafe v Sevilla, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Mainz 05 v Freiburg, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
, Reims v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
, Inter v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, France U20s v Wales U20s, U20s Six Nations, Virgin Media 2 & BBC Red Button
, Barcelona v Real Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 2
, Detriot Pistons v Miami Heat, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event