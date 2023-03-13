Guide to sports on tv this week

Cheltenham Festival 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, Ireland are aiming for the Grand Slam in the Guinness Six Nations and the U20s Six Nations and the Munster Schools Senior Cup final just a flavour of what's to come in sport this week. 
ACTION PACKED: Your guide to this week in sports on tv. 

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 16:33
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: Cheltenham Festival is starting this Tuesday. For all the latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans, check out our dedicated Cheltenham Festival 2023 page.

Set the Sky Box: Super Saturday in the final round of the Guinness Six Nations. Final game of the day is the Grand Slam clash for Ireland when they take on England in the Aviva Stadium. Could this be the first time Ireland win the Grand Slam at home. 

Streaming Pick: Tuesday sees the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup Final between Presentation Brothers College v Christian Brothers College which is being streamed live by the Irish Examiner. The game kicks off at 2pm from Thomond Park. To stream the game head here

Monday 13th March 

7:45pm, AC Milan v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

7:45pm, Crusaders v Cliftonville, Irish Premiership, Sky Sports Football 

7:45pm, Falkirk v Ayr Utd, Scottish Cup, BBC Scotland 

8pm, Girona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports2

Tuesday 14th March 

9am, Bangladesh v England, International T20 Series, Sky Sports Cricket 

1pm, Cheltenham 2023 Day One, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & ITV 

2pm, Presentation Brothers College v Christian Brothers College, Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup Final, Live stream on Irish Examiner

2pm, Asia Lions v India Maharajas, International T20 Series, BT Sports 2 

7:45pm, Wigan Athletic v Coventry City, Championship, Sky Sports Arena 

8pm, FC Porto v Inter, Champions League, BT Sport 2 

8pm, Manchester City v RB Leipzig, Champions League, RTÉ 2 & BT Sport 4K UHD 

8pm, Middlesbrough v Stoke City, Championship, Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 15th March 

1pm, Cheltenham 2023 Day Two, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & ITV 

1:35pm, Milano-Torino, Cycling, Eurosport 1 

2pm, India Maharajas v World Giants, International T20 Series, BT Sport 2 

5pm, Istanbul Basaksehir v Gent, Conference League, BT Sport Extra 

7:45pm, Hull City v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Arena 

8pm, Sunderland v Sheffield United, Championship, Sky Sports Football 

8pm, Real Madrid v Liverpool, Champions League, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD 

8pm, SSC Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt, Champions League, BT Sport 2 

11:40pm, 76ers v Cavaliers, NBA, BBC 1

Thursday 16th March 2023 

5am, Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

10:30am, South Africa v West Indies, First One Day International, Sky Sports Cricket 

11:30am, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

1pm, Cheltenham 2023 Day Three, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & ITV 

1pm, Grand Prix de Denain, Cycling, Eurosport 2 

2pm, World Giants v Asia Lions, International T20 Series, BT Sport 2 

5:45pm, Real Betis v Manchester United, Europa League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD 

5:45pm, Freiburg v Juventus, Europa League, Virgin Media 2 &BT Sport Extra 

5:45pm, Fenerbahce v Sevilla, Europa League, BT Sport Extra 

5:45pm, Sivasspor v Fiorentina, Conference League, BT Sport Extra 

5:45pm, Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk, Europa League, BT Sport Extra 

7pm, Live Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action 

8pm, Arsenal v Sporting CP, Europa League, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 2 

8pm, West Ham v AEK Larnaca, Conference League, BT Sport 3 

8pm, Real Sociedad v Roma, Europa League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Extra 

8pm, Villarreal v Anderlecht, Conference League, BT Sport Extra 

8pm, Union St Gilloise v Union Berlin, Europa League, BT Sport Extra 

8pm, AZ Alkmaar v Lazio, Conference League, BT Sport Extra 

8pm, Ferencvaros v Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League, BT Sport Extra 

11pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 1

Friday 17th March 2023 

5am, Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

6:05am, Hurricanes v Waratahs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action 

7am, India v Australia, Test Series, BT Sport 3 

8:40am, Geelong Cats v Collingwood, AFL, BT Sport ESPN 

11:30am, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

12:45pm, Bredene Koksijde, Cycling, Eurosport 1 

1pm, Gonzaga College v Blackrock College, Leinster Schools Senior Cup Final, Premier Sports 1 

1pm, Cheltenham 2023 Day Four, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & ITV 

1:30pm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 1, F1, Sky Sports F1 

2pm, Donegal v Dublin, Lidl Ladies NFL, TG4 

4pm, Cork v Kerry, Lidl Ladies NFL, TG4 

5pm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 2, F1, Sky Sports F1 

5:30pm, Sassuolo v Spezia, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

6pm, Robert Ruchala v Lon-Ali Eskiev, Boxing, Premier Sports 2 

7:30pm, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

7:45pm, Derry City v Sligo Rovers, SSE Airtricity Premier Division, RTÉ 2 

7:45pm, Atalanta v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

8pm, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United, Premier League, Sky Sport PL 

8pm, Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

8pm, Lyon v Nantes, Ligue 1, BT Sport Extra 

9:30pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 3

Saturday 18th March 2023 

2:30am, Mavericks v Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

3:35am, Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels, Sky Sports Action 

5am, Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

6am, Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action 

8:30am, Brumbies v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action 

8:45am, Milan-San Remo, Cycling, Eurosport 2 

11am, South Africa v West Indies, One Day International, Sky Sports Cricket 

12pm, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

12:30pm, Motherwell v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event 

12:30pm, Scotland v Italy, Guinness Six Nations, RTÉ 2 

1pm, Almeria v Cadiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

1:30pm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice 3, F1, Sky Sports F1 

2:45pm, France v Wales, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & ITV 

3pm, Southampton v Tottenham, Premier League, Premier Sports 1 

3:30pm, Meath v Dublin, Allianz FL, RTÉ 2 

5pm, Armagh v Galway, Allianz FL, RTÉ 2 

5pm, Ireland v England, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & ITV 

5pm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Qualifying 1, F1, Sky Sports F1 

5pm, New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix 

5:15pm, Espanyol v Celta Vigo, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

5:22pm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Qualifying 2, F1, Sky Sports F1 

5:30pm, Chelsea v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event 

5:30pm, Borussia Dortmund v FC Cologne, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

5:45pm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Qualifying 3, F1, Sky Sports F1 

5:45pm, Man City v Burley, FA Cup, BBC One & BBC Sport Online & BBC iPlayer

6pm, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

7:30pm, Kerry v Roscommon, Allianz FL, TG4 

7:45pm, Udinese v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 2 

8pm, Atletico Madrid v Valencia, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

9:45pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 2

Sunday 19th March 2023 

2:35am, Highlanders v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action 

5am, Reds v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action 

6am, Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

7:45am, India v Australia, Test Series, BT Sport 3 

11:30am, Sampdoria v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

12pm, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

12pm, Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers, FA Cup, ITV 

12pm, Ajaccio v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3 

12:30pm, Lewes v Manchester United, Women’s FA Cup, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online 

1pm, Real Betis v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

1:45pm, Allianz HL - TBC 2pm, Nice v Lorient, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3 

2pm, Torino v SSC Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 2 

2pm, Fiorentina v Lecce, Serie A, BT Sport Extra 

2 pm, London Irish v Exeter Chiefs, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD 

2:15pm, Brighton v Grimsby Town, FA Cup, BBC One & BBC Sport Online & BBC iPlayer 

2:30pm, Union Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

3 :15pm, Osasuna v Villareal, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

3:15pm, Real Sociedad v Elche, La Liga, Premier Sports 2 

3:45pm, Donegal v Mayo, Allianz FL, TG4 4pm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Pit Lane Live, Sky Sports F1 

4:05pm, PSG v Rennes, Ligue 1, BT Sports2 

4:30pm, Man Utd v Fulham, FA Cup, ITV 

4:30pm, Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

5pm, Ireland U20s v England U20s, U20s Six Nations, Virgin Media 2 & BBC Red Button 

5pm, Lazio v Roma, Serie A, BT Sports 1 

5pm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race, F1, Sky Sports F1 

5:30pm, Getafe v Sevilla, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

6pm, 2023 Valspar Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

6:30pm, Mainz 05 v Freiburg, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

7:30pm, Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

7:45pm, Reims v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2 

7:45pm, Inter v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

8pm, France U20s v Wales U20s, U20s Six Nations, Virgin Media 2 & BBC Red Button 

8pm, Barcelona v Real Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 

9:45pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 2 

11pm, Detriot Pistons v Miami Heat, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event

