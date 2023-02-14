Watch: Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals

We have live coverage of the last four from Musgrave Park.
Watch: Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals

Presentation Brothers College supporters in full voice at Musgrave Park. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 15:25
Examiner Sport

After some thrilling action already, the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup gets down to the business end next week. 

And the Irish Examiner cameras, commentators and pundits will be present for the much-anticipated semi-finals from Musgrave Park.

On Tuesday, February 21, it's a Cork v Limerick showdown as CBC take on Crescent Comprehensive at 1.45pm. 

The following day, St Munchin's visit Leeside to take on PBC at 1.30pm. 

We have free livestream coverage, thanks Pinergy, thoughout both days. See here for match coverage next week:

<p>SIDELINE SPELL: Tadhg Beirne of Ireland leaves the pitch with an injury. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Ireland confident they can absorb loss of Tadhg Beirne for Six Nations

