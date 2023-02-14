Watch: Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals

After some thrilling action already, the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup gets down to the business end next week.
And thecameras, commentators and pundits will be present for the much-anticipated semi-finals from Musgrave Park.
On Tuesday, February 21, it's a Cork v Limerick showdown as CBC take on Crescent Comprehensive at 1.45pm.
The following day, St Munchin's visit Leeside to take on PBC at 1.30pm.
We have free livestream coverage, thanks Pinergy, thoughout both days. See here for match coverage next week: