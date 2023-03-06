Guide to sports on tv this week 

All you need to know about sports this week from the Guinness Six Nations, to the Allianz Hurling league and the Leinster Schools Semi-finals.  
Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 11:18
Fiona Halligan

Don’t Miss: Ireland take on Scotland in round four of the Guinness Six Nations with the Grand Slam on the line for Ireland as well as the Triple Crown for both sides it is one not to miss this Sunday afternoon.

Set the Sky Box: The Players Championship kicks off on Thursday from Ponte Vedra Beach Florida finishing on Sunday. This is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments. Rory McIlroy won the 2019 tournament and will be in the hunt for the 2023 title. 

Streaming Pick: Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back on Netflix. Season Five of the show is back on our screens giving fans access to behind the scenes in the racing championship. 

Monday 6th March 

5:30pm, Sassuolo v Cremonese, Serie A, BT Sports 1

7:45pm, Torino v Bologna, Serie A, BT Sports 1

8pm, Brentford v Fulham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Osasuna v Celta Vigo, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

Tuesday 7th March 

12:15pm, Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 2, Cycling,Eurosport 2

3pm, Paris-Nice, Stage 3, Cycling, Eurosport 2

3pm, Newbridge College v Gonzage College, Leinster Schools Senior Cup Semi-final, Premier Sports 1 

7:45pm, Huddersfield Town v Bristol City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

8pm, West Brom v Wigan, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

8pm, Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund, Champions League, RTE 2 & BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4UK UHD

8pm, Benfica v Club Brugge, Champions League, BT Sport 2

8pm, Plymouth v Derby County, League 1, Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 8th March 

8am, South Africa v West Indies, International Test Match, Sky Sports Cricket

12:15pm, Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 3, Cycling,Eurosport 2

3pm, Paris-Nice, Stage 4, Cycling, Eurosport 2

7:30pm, Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan, Champions League, BT Sport 1 &BT Sport 4K UHD

8pm, Bayern Munich v Paris Saint Germain, Champions League, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 2

9:30pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 3

Thursday 9th March 

3am, Women's Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf

8am, South Africa v West Indies, Test Series, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

9am, Bangladesh v England, International T20 Series, Sky Sports Cricket

10am, Kenya Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

11:30am, The Players Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

12:15pm, Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 4, Cycling,Eurosport 2

3pm, Paris-Nice, Stage 5, Cycling, Eurosport 2

3pm, St Michael's College v Blackrock College, Leinster Schools Senior Cup Semi-final, Premier Sports 1

5:45pm, Union Berlin v Union St. Guilloise, Europa League, BT Sport Extra

5:45pm, Anderlecht v Villareal, Conference League, BT Sport Extra

5:45pm, FC Sheriff v Nice, Conference League, BT Sport Extra

5:45pm, Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros, Europa League, BT Sport Extra

5:45pm, AEK Larnaca v West Ham Utd, Conference League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 3

5:45pm, Sporting CP V Arsenal, Europa League, BT Sport 2

5:45pm, Roma v Real Sociedad, Europa League, BT Sport ESPN

7pm, Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action

7:15pm, Man Utd v Real Betis, Europa League, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 1

8pm, Basel v Slovan Bratislava, Conference League, BT Sport Extra

8pm, Gent v Istanbul Basaksehir, Conference League, BT Sport Extra

8pm, Lech Poznan v Djurgaarden, Conference League, BT Sport Extra

8pm, Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord, Europa League, BT Sport Extra

8pm, Juventus v Freiburg, Europa League, BT Sport ESPN

8pm, Fiorentina v Sivasspor, Europa League, BT Sport 3 & BT Sport Extra

8pm, Sevilla v Fenerbahce, BT Sport 2 & BT Sport Extra

10pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 3

Friday 10th March 

3am, Women's Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf

8am, South Africa v West Indies, Test Series, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

8:35am, Melbourne Rebels v Waratahs, Super Rugby AU, Sky Sports Action

9:05am, Brisbane Broncos v North Queensland Cowboys, NRL, Sky Sports Arena

10am, Kenya Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

11:30am, The Players Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

12:15pm, Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 5, Cycling,Eurosport 2

3pm, Paris-Nice, Stage 6, Cycling, Eurosport 2

7:15pm, Ireland v Scotland, U20s Six Nations, RTE 2 & BBC Red Button

7:45pm, Northampton Saints v Bath, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

7:45pm, Spezia v Inter, Serie A, BT Sport 2

8pm, Lille v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

8pm, England v France, U20 Six Nations, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

8pm, Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Cadiz v Getafe, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

10pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 3

12am, Usman Nurmagomedov v Benson Henderson, MMA, Virgin Media

Saturday 11th March 

2am, Women's Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf

6am, Hurricanes v Blues, Super Rugby AU, Sky Sports Action

8:35am, Melbourne Storm v Canterbury Bulldogs, NRL, Sky Sports Actio

9:30am, Kenya Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

11am, Western Force v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby AU, Sky Sports Action

12:15pm, Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1

12:30pm, Bristol City v Blackpool, Championship, Sky Sports Football

12:30pm, Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League, BT Sport 1

1pm, Real Madrid v Espanyol, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

2pm, The Players Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2pm, Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 6, Cycling,Eurosport 2

2:15pm, Italy v Wales, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media 1

3pm, Leeds v Brighton, Premier League, Premier Sports 1

3:15pm, Elche v Real Valladolid, La Liga, Premier Sports

4:45pm, England v France, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media 1 & UTV

5:15pm, SSC Napoli v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 2

5:30pm, Crystal Palace v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Events

5:30pm, Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

6pm, Tony Yoka v Carlos Takam, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

7:15pm, Tipperary v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League Division 1, TG4

7:45PM, Bologna v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Brest v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

8pm,The Players Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Main Event

9pm, LA Clippers v New York Knicks, NBA, Sky Sports Mix

10pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 3

11am, UFC Fight Night, MMA, BT Sport 2

Sunday 12th March

2am, Women's Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf

3:45am, India v Australia, D4 Fourth Test, BT Sport 1

7:30am, South Africa v West Indies, Test Series, Sky Sports Cricket

9:30am, Kenya Open, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf

11:30am, Lecce v Torino, Serie A, BT Sport 2

12pm, Norwich v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

12pm, Paris - Nice, Final Stage, Cycling, Eurosport 2

12:30pm, Chelsea v Man Utd, Women's Super League, BBC2

1pm, Gloucester v Leicester Tigers, Gallagher Premership, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

1pm, Rangers v Raith Rovers, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1

1pm, Mallorca v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Premier Sports

1:45pm, Clare v Galway, Allianz Hurling League, TG4

2pm, Final stage Tirreno-Adriatico, Eurosport 2

2pm, Cremonese v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 2

2pm, Hellas Verona v Monza, Serie A, BT Sport Extra

2pm, Fulham v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

2pm, The Players Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

3pm, Scotland v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations, RTE 2 & BBC 1

3pm, Linfield v Coleraine, League Cup Final, Sky Sports Football

3:45pm, Cork v Wexford, Allianz Hurling League, TG4

4:30pm, Newcastle v Wolves, Premier League, Sky Sport PL & Sky Sports Main Event

4:30pm, Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5pm, Roma v Sassuolo, Serie A, BT Sport 1

6:30pm, Wolfsburg v Union Berlin, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix

6:45pm, Arsenal v Reading, Women's Super League, Sky Sport PL

7pm, The Players Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Main Event

7:30pm, Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

7:45pm, Juventus v Sampdoria, Serie A, ST Sport 1

9:30pm, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Test Series, BT Sport 3

11pm, Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards, NBA, Sky Sports Main Event

