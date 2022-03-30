Chris Cloete will follow Johann van Graan from Munster to Bath

South African Cloete, 31, was out of contract with the province this summer and had disclosed his intention to depart after five seasons
Munster’s Chris Cloete  

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 12:04
Simon Lewis

Bath Rugby have signed Munster flanker Chris Cloete for next season, the English Premiership club announced on Wednesday.

South African Cloete, 31, was out of contract with the province this summer and had disclosed his intention to depart after five seasons with Munster. He will follow outgoing boss Johann van Graan, who is set to take up the head coach role with Bath next season.

An abrasive openside, Cloete featured regularly in van Graan’s selections having previously played for the Southern Kings and Western Province, winning the PRO14 Turnover King award last season and his arrival at the Rec this summer was heralded by Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald, who said: “Chris will bring a new dimension to an impressive group of back-row forwards, as we maintain our primary recruitment focus of adding power to the pack for next season. Negotiations with second-row forwards are continuing.” 

Cloete, in a press release issued by Bath, added: “To play in the Premiership has always been a clear ambition, and I look forward to making a significant contribution as Bath move towards the top of the league.

“It is a fantastic club with great history, and the supporters deserve nothing less than a winning team.” 

Springbok centre Damian de Allende confirmed on Tuesday that he was leaving Munster when his contract expires at the end of the season but made of point of saying he had not talked to Bath and would not be joining another club in Europe.

