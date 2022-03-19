Uncertainty remains over Michael Obafemi's Ireland future

Instead of yesterday’s squad announcement providing clarity about Michael Obafemi’s commitment to Ireland, more questions than answers arose.

His omission for next week’s friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania could have been explained by a dismissive attitude towards the Under-21s but manager Stephen Kenny didn’t get to make the decision.

Obafemi took the initiative – declaring himself unavailable for what Kenny accepts are sincere reasons connected to his fitness.

Hamstring trouble has been a feature of the striker’s career but the fact he’s selected his rest period during an international window indicates his priorities.

Obafemi has started in Swansea City’s last five Championship games and is a shoo-in for a sixth against Birmingham City on Saturday.

An opportunity to put himself in the mix for the Nations League campaign that begins in June was spurned and Kenny insists that may cost him in the long run.

"I made that point to Michael,” Kenny explained about the nature of his two conversations with the once-capped attacker.

“I said that he’d have a better chance of playing in June if you are in during March.

“These aren’t qualifiers but every game is important. On one hand I, as manager, have said international football is the most important thing in your career and I get the point that by not coming in, where does that leave Michael. Does it rule him out? No it doesn’t. These are the things we have to weigh up in every camp.

“His reasons are sincere. I suppose you have to look at it from both sides, or from every side, and would he have a better chance of playing in June if he was with us in March? Yes, he would.

“I have to take a level of perspective from that. I'm not saying what is right or wrong but that is how he genuinely feels. So I have to respect that."

History isn’t on Obafemi’s side. His relationship with the Ireland team has been, to say the least, inconsistent. His birth country of Nigeria, and England, for whom he has a passport, were in the equation after he originally burst onto the Premier League scene with Southampton in 2018. Rule changes by Fifa since his one and only senior cap in Martin O’Neill’s final match mean he’s no longer tied to Ireland.

That loophole, coupled with Jim Crawford’s admission in midweek that the player felt above his Under-21 grade, had raised questions about his commitment even before he’d snubbed Kenny.

Kenny had lauded his skipper Séamus Coleman for coming into camp last June despite hamstring injuries but there was no offer from Obafemi to visit their Castleknock base for introductory purposes.

“I don't think it's symbolic coming over and just being part of the squad,” said the manager.

“There was speculation regarding Nigeria, about whether he would want to be part of Ireland in the future, but having spoken to him the other day, I am not too concerned.

“He said: ‘Stephen, I really want to play for Ireland. It’s important to me but I just have to get myself right. It’s the first time I’ve had a run of games’”.

Given Aaron Connolly also cited injury concerns, there’s a clear run for the incumbent strikers to consolidate their spot for the Nations League series against Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia.

"We have other players who need to play and Michael would not been guaranteed to figure.

"We have Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene. Will Keane has got nearly 20 goals for Wigan Athletic this season and Troy Parrott has been very consistent.” Uncapped pair Mark Sykes and Connor Ronan will also be vying for minutes into those attacking spots. Ronan is flourishing in the SPFL on loan from Wolves and his St Mirren teammate and compatriot Alan Power believes he’s international standard.

“Conor has been brilliant and deserves everything that comes his way," Power said. "Everyone just looks at his goals, but the stuff he does off the ball and his work-rate is something that probably people in this team would notice more so than those on the outside.”

Ronan has taken the place of Jamie McGrath, considered one of the finest players among the 12 debuts he granted over his 20 games. Ironically, had he stayed at St Mirren rather than moved to Wigan in January, his squad place would probably be secure.