More gold for Kellie Harrington as Olympic champ returns to the ring

Kellie Harrington has marked her return to the ring for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics with the gold medal at the 73rd annual Strandja tournament in Bulgaria.
The Dubliner claimed the top step on the podium by earning a unanimous decision from her lightweight division fight against Serbian Natalia Shadrina.
The 2020 Olympic champ won with scores of 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 from the five judges.
It is the ideal start to the season for the 32-year old who will look to peak for the World Championships which are due to be held in Istanbul in May.