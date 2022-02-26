More gold for Kellie Harrington as Olympic champ returns to the ring

The Dubliner claimed the top step on the podium at the Strandja tournament in Sofia on Saturday
More gold for Kellie Harrington as Olympic champ returns to the ring

Kellie Harrington reacts after defeating Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand in their women's lightweight semi-final bout at the Kokugikan Arena during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 16:04
Brendan O'Brien

Kellie Harrington has marked her return to the ring for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics with the gold medal at the 73rd annual Strandja tournament in Bulgaria.

The Dubliner claimed the top step on the podium by earning a unanimous decision from her lightweight division fight against Serbian Natalia Shadrina.

The 2020 Olympic champ won with scores of 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 from the five judges.

It is the ideal start to the season for the 32-year old who will look to peak for the World Championships which are due to be held in Istanbul in May.

More in this section

Cork man, 22, killed in rally accident Cork man, 22, killed in rally accident
Cork v Offaly - Allianz Football League Division 3 Round 1 John Maughan: I’ve changed because the science has changed me. I was a bit mad in those days
UCC Demons celebrate winning 22/1/2022 UCC Demons pull clear of Drogheda Wolves to claim Presidents Cup title
#Olympics#Boxing
Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Stamford Bridge

Boycotts and a relocated Champions League final - How sport reacted to the Ukraine crisis

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices