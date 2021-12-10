Revealed: Mayo's All-Ireland torment the most watched sports television of 2021

MAYO's footballers and the England soccer team dominate the top spots for the most-watched television sporting events of 2021.

Results from Nielsen Research reveal that in an Olympic year, not one single sporting event from Tokyo 2020 made the grade, despite multiple gold medal-winning performances.

Instead the ‘Big Three’ sports exclusively feature on the end of year report, with All Ireland, Euros and Six Nations tournaments of most interest to sports audiences across the country.

The findings also show that less people watched the autumn rugby international v New Zealand than tuned in for three of Ireland’s Six Nations games.

Jane Murray, Media Sponsorship Manager at Core Sponsorship believes the rugby television audience would have been far greater had more than 50,000 people not attended the game in Lansdowne Road.

“Previous games this year were behind closed doors, and so for the matches in Dublin you immediately get the television audience that would be at the match itself,” she explained.

HAPPY RED HANDS: Tyrone players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.

The table is good news for Virgin Media, with the station’s considerable investment in Six Nations rugby returning vast audiences, giving the channel its most consistent presence on the end of year survey, by occupying fifth, sixth and eleventh places on the table.

In a recent development and in line with rights holders and broadcasters wishes, Nielsen Research, divides up major sporting events into ‘Live Game’ and ‘Post Game’ programming, with the live action and post-match coverage treated separately.

This is most striking with the Mayo v Dublin All Ireland semi-final on August 14, when the end-of-match analysis achieved a greater audience by 156k than the game itself, with so many tuning in after the event to watch the unfolding of one of the great upsets in recent years.

The Irish sports audience’s love of romance is reflected in the huge numbers which were achieved for next chapter in the Mayo story, the All Ireland final v Tyrone. The match on September 11 received the greatest average audience with 944k watching as Mayo’s dreams evaporated in front of close to one million viewers.

However, by the time Padraig Hampsey lifted the Sam Maguire much of that audience had disappeared just like Mayo’s never-ending championship ambitions, with the post match analysis failing to make the cut.

The horrors of Wembley Stadium on July 12 for the Euro 2020 final and the fallout of the thuggery witnessed at the London stadium, along with England’s devastating penalties defeat to the Italians, also captivated a huge Irish audience.

More people tuned into the post match analysis of the final than watched the matches between Dublin and Mayo in the football and Ireland v Wales in rugby – with more than 50k watching the post mortem from Wembley than watched the All Blacks victory last month.

The elephant in the dressing room is how the Republic of Ireland men’s football team failed to make it onto the chart, in what was a difficult year for grabbing the attention of the general Irish public.

The better news for Irish football is that Stephen Kenny’s side enjoyed far greater audiences after it became apparent that Ireland could not qualify for next year’s World Cup, than when they had a chance to qualify only to suffer excruciatingly against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

The best Ireland average audience was for the home game against Portugal on November 11, when a significant Cristiano Ronaldo factor, coupled with a curiosity from football watchers to see if Kenny’s evolution was a real thing or simply a concept.

FORZA: Giorgio Chiellini lifts the Henri Delaunay Trophy at Wembley on July 11, 2021

A total average audience of 679k watched the creditable scoreless draw with the Portuguese, and with the previous game against the same opposition gained 539k – the lowest international men’s audience for the year was just 323k for the away win at Azerbaijan.

Andy Milnes, Head of Client Services at Nielsen Sport said 2021 was a significant year for sports audiences on Irish television – with live sporting events accounting for 60 per cent of the top 20 tv shows for the year.

Milnes also explained the high numbers to viewing habits in multi-person households, where the big sporting event is usually watched on the main television in the house.

"Sport continues to be the leading genre for linear TV viewership,” explained Milnes. “2021 was a particularly strong year with the All Ireland Championships, Euro 2020 and Six Nations taking 11 of the top 15 most watched TV programmes."

"Despite the trend of viewers consuming content through streaming and on-demand platforms, sports fans continue to consume live events through linear television.

“Watching sport as it happens live is an intrinsic part of the fan experience and will continue to drive popularity of sports programming. Major sports events bring people together as an ‘appointment-to-view’ and so are watched more on the biggest screens in the house."

In the absence of any of Ireland’s Olympics victories making it onto the end of year highlights, Milnes said that the early in the morning nature of Tokyo Games – and even the competition finals which were shown up to lunchtime – “struggled” to pull significant audience.

The lack of interest in Olympics despite the gold-medal winning heroics of Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were also reflected in the US this year where rights broadcasters also reported extremely low numbers.

To put some overall context on the numbers, the most watched television event of 2021 was last month’s Late Late Toy Show which pulled in 1.7m viewers, more than 750k more than second place – Tyrone v Mayo.

Most Watched Sports programmes 2021

1. All Ireland Football Final – Mayo v Tyrone 944k; 2. UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Italy v England Live Play 941k; 3. UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final – England v Denmark Live Play 888k; 4. All Ireland Football semi-final – Mayo v Dublin Post Match 887k; 5. Six Nations – Ireland v France 798k; 6. Six Nations - Ireland v England 782k; 7. All Ireland Hurling Final – Limerick v Cork 774k; 8. Uefa Euro Semi-Final – England v Denmark Post Match 772k; 9. Uefa Euro Final – England v Italy Post Match 751k; 10. All Ireland Football – Mayo v Dublin Semi-Final Live Play 731k; 11. Six Nations Wales v Ireland Live Play 728k; 12. Autumn Nations Series Live Play 703k