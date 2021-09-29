Darragh Lenihan to miss World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, club manager says

Lenihan damaged his groin playing for Blackburn Rovers against Hull City last weekend and has had to seek specialist advice.
Darragh Lenihan to miss World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, club manager says

Darragh Lenihan of Republic of Ireland prior a UEFA Nations League match last year. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 12:10

Republic of Ireland international defender Darragh Lenihan has been ruled out of the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Lenihan damaged his groin playing for Blackburn Rovers against Hull City last weekend and has had to seek specialist advice.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray hopes to have Lenihan back after the international break.

“Darragh went for a scan and when you send any player for a scan they come back with some damage," he said.

"It’s either one week, two weeks, five weeks, let’s wait and see.

Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan (left) and Hull City's Greg Docherty battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match earlier this month. Picture: Simon Marper/PA 
Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan (left) and Hull City's Greg Docherty battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match earlier this month. Picture: Simon Marper/PA 

“It’ll probably not be Saturday (against Blackpool), but hopefully after the two weeks of the international break it will come at a good time for us to get him back.” Mowbray was speaking after the 3-2 loss to Huddersfield in the Championship, a loss where Lenihan's presence was sorely missed, the Rovers boss said.

“The spirit of the team has been evident all season and it was again tonight. I can’t question the players’ desire to have a go but I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“We’re not a team that concedes those types of goals, but we had a much-changed defence without apportioning too much blame. The fight the kids in the team showed will also stand them in good stead, because we try to educate them along the way and build collective spirit.”

More in this section

Jarrad Butler during the warm-up 3/9/2021 'I’m not sure where else does it': Connacht embrace captaincy experiment ahead of new season
Hull City v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - MKM Stadium Sheffield unites old Cork pals 
Cork and Limerick explained through Cillian Murphy and Richard Harris films Cork and Limerick explained through Cillian Murphy and Richard Harris films
#Republic of Ireland MNT
Darragh Lenihan to miss World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, club manager says

Efficient Barrs see off plucky Ilen effort

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

GAATitleGAALogo

Tue, Sept 28

UCC
v
Imokilly

p/o SF

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices