Darragh Lenihan to miss World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, club manager says

Republic of Ireland international defender Darragh Lenihan has been ruled out of the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Lenihan damaged his groin playing for Blackburn Rovers against Hull City last weekend and has had to seek specialist advice.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray hopes to have Lenihan back after the international break.

“Darragh went for a scan and when you send any player for a scan they come back with some damage," he said.

"It’s either one week, two weeks, five weeks, let’s wait and see.

Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan (left) and Hull City's Greg Docherty battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match earlier this month. Picture: Simon Marper/PA

“It’ll probably not be Saturday (against Blackpool), but hopefully after the two weeks of the international break it will come at a good time for us to get him back.” Mowbray was speaking after the 3-2 loss to Huddersfield in the Championship, a loss where Lenihan's presence was sorely missed, the Rovers boss said.

“The spirit of the team has been evident all season and it was again tonight. I can’t question the players’ desire to have a go but I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“We’re not a team that concedes those types of goals, but we had a much-changed defence without apportioning too much blame. The fight the kids in the team showed will also stand them in good stead, because we try to educate them along the way and build collective spirit.”